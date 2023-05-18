Embers from South Park fire ‘traveling all over the place’ as other buildings caught fire

A massive fire in South Park Thursday spread to other buildings and sparked spot fires, according to fire officials and reports from the Charlotte Observer’s journalists on the ground.

The fire in the 7700 block of LIberty Row Drive started Thursday morning in a parking garage. The fire shot a plume of smoke into the sky that could be seen for miles. The fire required 15 people to be rescued, injured at least one person and left two construction workers unaccounted for, officials said.

All available personnel were on hand, one responder said over radio before noon. And firefighters from other jurisdictions were called in to help with coverage.

“We’ve got several spot fires,” another responder said.

A bumper of a parked vehicle is damaged from the heat of a fire in Charlotte’s South Park neighborhood Thursday morning.

The spot fires included a “construction building just across the street,” Charlotte Fire Chief Reginald Johnson said at a 1 p.m. press conference.

“We stopped that. And then we had a number of rooftop fires due to the embers that were just traveling all over the place due to the volume and size of the fire,” Johnson said.

STRUCTURE FIRE: 7700 block Liberty Row Dr. Charlotte Fire fighters currently on scene battling blaze at construction site. pic.twitter.com/ZWIBK1WuNq — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 18, 2023

On the ground, reporters saw flames and smoke from buildings other than the under-construction parking garage where the fire started. The garage was next to an apartment complex, Modera SouthPark, developed by the firm Mill Creek Residential, set to feature 239 apartment homes within two buildings.

Flames were reported at a building at SouthPark Center on Park South Drive, which contains Quicken Loans Mortgage Services and other offices, with on-scene personnel responding quickly.

Approximately an hour after the first fire began, a fire alarm sounded inside a neighboring hotel property. People were standing on the roof of a separate hotel, a nearby Marriott Residence Inn, according to emergency broadcast traffic.

Story continues

On the ground, an Observer reporter said that the inn had been evacuated.

An evacuation order was in place to the north in a Piedmont Town Center business and shopping complex just after noon.

Dozens of responders with the fire department, ambulances, sheriff’s deputies and police lined the street near the site. Mass casualty buses were coming through the area, an Observer reporter said.

“Charlotteans, please stay safe and refrain from calling 911 unless it is an emergency,” Mayor Vi Lyles said in a 10:49 a.m. tweet. “Our public safety officials are working very hard to control the 5-alarm fire in the SouthPark area. Everyone’s safety is of the utmost importance.”