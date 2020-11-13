Embellish your home with these last-minute Diwali DIY ideas

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Diwali, the festival of lights, prosperity, and happiness is just around the corner and so is the need to decorate and beautify houses for the big celebration of the auspicious day.

Diwali is observed on the 15th day of Kartik, the holiest month in the Hindu lunar calendar and it is believed that on this day Lord Rama (the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu) returned from a 14-year-long exile during which he fought and won a battle against the demon king Ravana.

People across the country celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, exchanging gifts, and offering prayers in order to commemorate the "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance".

As this year, the festival has arrived during the coronavirus pandemic, hopping to markets for decorative items is unsafe and therefore, many are resorting to creating them at home.

On this special occasion, here are five last-minute easy DIY (Do-it-Yourself) ideas to grace your home:

1. DIY Urali

Uralis are one of the most trending decorative ideas that people love to use in their houses. It is a colourful bowl with floating diyas and flowers in it.

You can make your own Urali, instead of buying expensive ones from the market. You would need a wide mouth pot. Paint it with spray or acrylic paint. Decorate it with shiny beats or sequence, which are easily available in the market. Let the pot dry and put some water in it. Decorate it by putting some rose petals or any flowers of your choice and in the last step put four-five floating diyas in it.

2. Lakshmi footprints

Goddess Lakshmi's footprints are believed to bring prosperity to one's house according to Hindu belief. People buy Lakshmi footprint stickers and stick them near the rangoli or entrance of their house. In case, you forgot to bring them this year, here's how you can make on your own.

All you need is kumkum powder in a dish plate. Make a paste by mixing it with few drops of oil and water. Now, make a punch shape of your hand and dip it in the paste. Use the bottom part of your hand as a stencil and stamp it on the floor. You will get stunning results.

3. Ashoka-flower star hanging

Ashoka-flower hanging is one of the most common decorative materials used at the time of Diwali. Here is how you can make your own and that too with real flowers and leaves.

You will need a few fresh Ashoka leaves and marigold flowers, dip them in water and clean them. Let them dry. For one hanging, you need five-six Ashoka leaves and one flower.

Arrange the leaves in a star shape and staple them in between. Take a big marigold flower and fix it in the middle of the star shape. Make as many you require following the same method.

4. Water light candle

Diwali isn't Diwali without Diyas and candle lighting. Water-light candles are the most ubiquitous decor items available in markets, but are a little expensive and are not budget-friendly if you have to buy more of them. Here is the method, how you can prepare the same with a pocket-friendly method.

All you would require is a few glass jars or a number of plastic disposable glasses as an alternative. Fill water in the jar. Give it an elegant look by filling with flowers or tint it with food colour. Crumble the wax off of a birthday candle. Take out the wick and soak it in oil for two minutes.

Cut a circle out of clear plastic that fits inside your jar and poke it in the middle. Insert the wick into the hole, then slide it into the slit. Your water candle is ready to use.

5. Crockery as a decor

If you have a dull dining table on the day of Diwali, then use your crockery in an elegant way to grace the table. Place a piece of cloth in the middle of the table (shape could be of your choice).

Place a non-transparent bowl, with few green leaves inside it. Take two wine glasses and fill them with few flowers of your choice, put the glasses upside down. Place them in the middle of the table and enjoy your dining with an elegant ambience. (ANI)