Embattled Rep. George Santos arrested on charges including fraud, lying to Congress

Republican lawmaker Rep. George Santos was arrested Wednesday morning and will be arraigned in the afternoon on federal charges including fraud and lying to Congress, the Department of Justice said, marking a significant escalation in the many legal and ethical probes Santos has faced since taking office.

The Department of Justice said in a statement that the 13-count indictment was unsealed today, including "seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives."

“Taken together, the allegations in the indictment charge Santos with relying on repeated dishonesty and deception to ascend to the halls of Congress and enrich himself," Breon Peace, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in the DOJ statement. "He used political contributions to line his pockets, unlawfully applied for unemployment benefits that should have gone to New Yorkers who had lost their jobs due to the pandemic, and lied to the House of Representatives."

The charges mark the latest saga in Santos' rise and fall, from a surprise flip of a New York seat to the House of Representatives in the 2022 midterms to a swift unraveling of his supposed life story. Santos' exaggerations and fabrications about his personal and professional life — revealed in large part after his election to the U.S. House — rapidly elevated the freshman lawmaker's national profile, while drawing intense legal and ethical scrutiny.

Santos surrendered to authorities in Long Island Wednesday morning, The New York Times first reported.

The New York congressman announced his reelection bid last month, despite facing an investigation from the House Ethics Committee on top of several state and federal investigations. A subcommittee of two Republicans and two Democrats established by the ethics committee are examining whether Santos engaged in "unlawful activity" during his 2022 campaign and investigating a sexual misconduct allegation involving a staffer.

Santos has repeatedly said he would not step down from Congress despite bipartisan calls for his resignation, though he did resign from his committee assignments in January.

Among the claims Santos has made about his personal and professional life that have since been refuted:

He did not work at Citigroup or Goldman Sachs

He did not lose four employees in the Pulse shooting

He does not own 13 properties

He did not lose his mother in the Sept. 11 attacks

He did not graduate from Baruch College in Manhattan

He was not a volleyball star at Baruch College

He did not study at New York University

Santos has also faced allegations of questionable campaign finances reporting and pilfering from a fundraising campaign for a dying dog. The embattled Republican lawmaker acknowledged embellishing his educational background and job history, but has denied most of the other allegations.

