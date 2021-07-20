Embattled NHL prospect Logan Mailloux renounces himself from 2021 draft

Multiple teams placed Logan Mailloux on their ‘Do Not Draft’ lists after he was charged for sharing a sexual image without consent. (Photo via neutralzone.net)

Days after word got out that some NHL teams are removing defenseman Logan Mailloux from their draft lists due to a charge of taking and distributing a photo of a sexual encounter while playing in Sweden, the player himself has made the decision to essentially pull out of the 2021 draft, asking that no team select him this weekend.

“Being drafted into the NHL is an honor and a privilege that no one takes lightly,” Mailloux said in his statement via Twitter. “The NHL Draft should be one of the most exciting landmark moments in a player’s career, and given the circumstances, I don’t feel I have demonstrated strong enough maturity or character to earn that privilege in the 2021 Draft.

“If I were to ever have the honor of being selected, I would want a fanbase to be proud to welcome me to their organization. I know it will take time for society to build back the trust that I have lost, and that’s why I think it is best that I renounce myself from the 2021 NHL Draft and ask that no one select me this upcoming weekend. I feel that this would allow me the opportunity to demonstrate an adequate level of maturity and character next season, with the London Knights in the OHL, to provide all the NHL teams the opportunity to reassess my character towards the 2022 NHL Draft.”

While playing for SK Lejon in the Swedish HockeyEttan, then 17-year-old Mailloux took an offensive photograph of the victim, and then shared the photo with his teammates, along with an online profile of the 18-year-old. He was then charged by Swedish Polisen for defamation and “Kränkande fotografering,” or offensive photography, and was given a fine equivalent to approximately $2,077 Canadian dollars.

“Personally, this is a huge mistake I’ve made. A stupid, childish mistake,” Mailloux told Daily Faceoff earlier this week.

“I was selfish. I want the victim and her family to know how sincerely sorry I am and how remorseful I am. I know now how it can affect their family. I regret doing it, but there is nothing I can do about that now. I hope they can forgive me one day.”

While in Sweden, Mailloux mentioned to the authorities that the victim told him that she “wanted to ruin his career.” The Athletic’s Katie Strang and Corey Pronman got in touch with the victim via email.

“I do not think that Logan has understood the seriousness of his behavior,” the woman told The Athletic. “All I wanted was a heartfelt apology for his behavior.

“Logan says that I want to ruin his career. I have never said that. All I have wanted is to get justice for the actions he has taken against me...If his actions ruin his career, it’s up to him. It’s not my fault.”

The first round of the 2021 NHL Draft will take place on July 23, with the following six rounds happening on the next day.

Before news of the charges broke last week, Mailloux was ranked 23rd on Central Scouting’s North American skaters list and was a first- or second-round pick on nearly every team's draft board.

