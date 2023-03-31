Embattled Macron heads to China, leaving burning Paris behind

Michel Rose and John Irish
·4 min read

*

Macron will head to Beijing, Guangzhou on April 5-8

*

Trip comes as he struggles to contain pension protests

*

War in Ukraine to dominate discussions

By Michel Rose and John Irish

PARIS, March 31 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will head to China next week for a rare visit to the rising superpower, in an awkward balancing act between his global statesman ambitions and his struggle to contain embarrassing pension protests at home.

The French leader, whose decision to ram much-disputed pension legislation through parliament earlier this month sparked clashes and violence in French cities, is trying to keep his busy diplomatic schedule on track.

But the chaotic scenes of burning piles of rubbish in Paris, which were broadcast around the world, have already forced Macron to cancel a state visit by Britain's King Charles, an embarrassment which did not go unnoticed in diplomatic circles.

"It's a very prestigious thing to host the first visit abroad of the King of England, it doesn't happen every day. If you can't pull it off, it's a problem," the ambassador of a European country told Reuters.

"It's clear it is weakening him," another EU diplomat said. "It's hard to measure the impact, but there is one."

The protests, which will see unions stage an 11th nationwide strike during Macron's time in Beijing, come as the French president is trying to regain the initiative on the war in Ukraine and play a leadership role in Europe.

That hasn't escaped Chinese observers.

"The protests bring a large amount of risk and France needs a diplomatic highlight, especially since it wants to play the role of Europe's leader," said Wang Yiwei, director of the Centre for European Studies at Renmin University in China.

Macron will also need to keep in mind China's tactic of playing divide and rule, said a non-Western diplomat who suggested China may try to use the trip to place a wedge in the Western camp and lure France away from the United States.

RED LINE ON RUSSIA

For his part, Macron wants to send a clear warning to his counterpart Xi Jinping, who was hosted at the Kremlin by Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this month, that Europe will not accept China providing arms to Russia, now a year into its invasion of Ukraine.

"Our message will be clear: There may be a temptation to get closer to Russia, but do not cross that line," a senior French diplomat said.

Analysts say Putin's decision to station nuclear weapons in Belarus can provide an opportunity for France to push China to distance itself from Russia on this point, Beijing having long denounced nuclear proliferation.

"France is a nuclear power, it's got this card to play," Antoine Bondaz of the France-based FRS think-tank.

However, a Brussels-based diplomat said many in Europe were doubtful he could be successful in his previously stated aim of nudging China to put pressure on Moscow to end the war. "Many in Brussels roll their eyes when you bring that up," he said.

French diplomats are playing down the impact the protests at home could have on Macron's credibility abroad. They point out Xi faced his own protests at the end of last year, in a rare show of civil disobedience over COVID-19 restrictions.

"The Chinese will play a fine balancing act. They need a good relationship with Europe so will not want to play on Macron's internal problems," another French diplomat said.

Amid worsening relations between Washington and Beijing, which reached fever pitch last month after the U.S. shot down a Chinese balloon flying over its territory, Europe is trying to carve its own path.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who will be accompanying Macron in Beijing, said the bloc was looking to "de-risk" diplomatically and economically at a time China was exerting greater control over companies, without "decoupling".

Analysts say China's deteriorating relationship with the U.S. gives Europe a bit more leverage, with the EU's vast single market becoming more crucial for China.

That can provide an opportunity for Macron, who has pushed Europe to bolster its "strategic autonomy", but is also hoping France and the rest of the EU can benefit from a reopening Chinese economy after years of pandemic.

"Macron can deliver a message that Europe wants to engage with China, but that it's going to be difficult if China continues down the path that it's currently on with Russia," Noah Barkin, an analyst with Rhodium Group, said. (Reporting by Michel Rose, John Irish in Paris and Laurie Chen in Beijing; Editing by Christina Fincher)

Latest Stories

  • Trump Rages at Hush-Money Indictment in Misspelled Truth Social Rant

    Carlos Barria/ReutersMinutes after it was reported that a Manhattan grand jury had voted to criminally indict him, former President Donald Trump issued a wrathful response, denouncing it in a lengthy statement as “political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history.”He also issued another furious rant on his social media platform Truth Social, complete with an unfortunate, all-caps misspelling saying he had been “INDICATED.”“From the time I came down the golden escala

  • Exonerated Central Park 5 Member Has 1-Word Statement On Trump's Indictment

    Trump has declined to apologize for taking out full-page ads in 1989 calling for the execution of the now-vindicated men who were teens at the time.

  • Vladimir Putin’s dismal fate is increasingly plain for all to see

    Vladimir Putin is a “wimp” who “doesn’t give a f--- about the people”. So runs a leaked recording of a phone conversation purported to be between Iosif Prigozhin, a Russian music producer, and the billionaire Farkhad Akhmedov. While personal disdain from one-time allies may sting, it’s the apparent political predictions in the call that will keep Putin awake at night.

  • Eric Trump Fumes Over A Pharmacy Chain In The Wake Of Dad's Indictment

    The son of former President Donald Trump described New York City as "falling apart" before complaining about CVS shelving on Fox News.

  • Trump's Ugly New Boast About Dictators Backfires Spectacularly

    "Tells you all you need to know," Democratic Rep. Brendan Boyle responded on Twitter.

  • Conservative Legal Icon Delivers Chilling Prediction If Donald Trump Overturns 2024

    “We are at a perilous crossroads," J. Michael Luttig told conservative commentator Charlie Sykes.

  • Russian Ally Warns Putin: Don’t Visit—or You’ll Get Arrested

    Sputnik/Sergei Karpukhin/Pool via Reuters The ruling party of Armenia has warned that if Russian President Vladimir Putin comes to Armenia, the country will have no choice but to arrest him.The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest earlier this month over alleged war crimes in Ukraine, particularly his alleged involvement in the unlawful deportation of children from Ukraine. But the ICC doesn’t have the power to enforce its warrants, and since Russia doesn’t reco

  • Saudi Arabia set to join anti-West bloc with China and Russia

    Saudi Arabia is joining an anti-Western influence bloc formed by Russia and China, in a sign of Riyadh’s deepening ties with Beijing as the US pivots away from the Middle East.

  • Lindsey Graham tried to fundraise for Trump on Fox News hours after the former president was indicted: 'Give the man some money so he can fight!'

    Graham thrice called for viewers to visit Trump's fundraising page, while criticizing the former president's indictment as "legal voodoo."

  • Former Trump Organization exec Allen Weisselberg cuts ties with attorneys

    The move comes as a Manhattan grand jury is believed to be nearing a decision on whether to charge Trump in a long-running hush money investigation.

  • One of Russia's longtime allies said it will arrest Putin if he goes there, leaving him a pariah in a region where he was once dominant

    Gagik Melkonyan, the deputy of the Armenian National Assembly, said this week that if Putin were to travel there, "he should be arrested."

  • Enraged Fox News Host Warns After Trump Indictment: ‘People Better Be Careful’

    Fox NewsOn the heels of the historic indictment of former President Donald Trump on Thursday, an enraged Fox News host Jesse Watters went on a rant seemingly warning of impending political violence.The Fox host branded the indictment, which was announced during the latter half of The Five broadcast, “the stupidest thing I’ve ever seen” and a “disgrace” before seemingly threatening future violence. “There’s going to be a major ‘rally around the flag’ feeling. I’m starting to feel it right now. I’

  • Trump posts Truth Social message threatening ‘war’ over indictment

    The former president is still facing multiple investigations

  • ‘You can see the terror’: Trump’s tough guy posture over indictment isn’t fooling these insiders

    Former insiders and confidantes of Donald Trump tell Andrew Feinberg the ex-president is incapable of understanding that he can’t intimidate or delay his way out of criminal charges if he’s indicted

  • Ukraine strikes deep in Russian-held territory

    STORY: A GoPro camera mounted on a Ukrainian tank shows the vehicle crawling forward. Its massive canon then lobs shells downrange.This video, released by the Ukrainian military, claims to show fighting near the shattered city of Bakhmut in the eastern part of the country, where Kyiv's soldiers have fought Russian invaders for months in a battle both sides have described as a "meat grinder," but neither has so far managed to win.The tank's platoon commander, call-sign "Bender," told Reuters his unit fired on Russian positions, in support of Ukrainian infantry.Russia has claimed in recent days to have made progress in street-by-street fighting. British intelligence on Wednesday said Ukrainian forces had successfully pushed the Russians back from one of the city's main supply routes.The head of a private Russian mercenary group heavily involved in the Bakhmut operation on Wednesday acknowledged that the fighting had badly damaged his forces."The enemies of democracy must lose."Speaking to a summit of democracies sponsored by U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told fellow leaders that they needed to hold firm in the face of Russian aggression.He again pleaded for continued arms and support to help his forces push back Moscow. Ukraine has in recent months begun to receive a suite of modern military hardware promised by the U.S. and NATO to help Kyiv mount an expected spring counter-offensive.It's unclear where and when that operation might take place.Ukraine on Wednesday struck a railway depot and knocked out power in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol, but Kyiv hasn't said what weapons it might have used. The city just at the edge of the range of American-provided HIMARS rocket-launchers, and within range of newer American armaments.Melitopol is a rail hub and administrative center of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region.It's south of the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, visited on Wednesday by U.N. nuclear agency chief Rafael Grossi."It is very very important that we agree on the fundamental principle that the nuclear power plant should not be attacked."Grossi has been pushing for a safety agreement between Ukraine and Russia to protect the facility.Moscow and Kyiv have repeatedly accused each other of shelling the site of the power station over the last year.The sprawling Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was a prized part of Ukraine's energy network and accounted for around 20% of national power generation before the Russian invasion.It has not produced any electricity since September, when the last of its six reactors was taken offline.

  • Ukraine: The Latest podcast - Russian troops facing 'slaughter-fest' in Bakhmut

    In today's episode, Former NATO Commander Hamish De Bretton-Gordon OBE joined the Ukraine: The Latest team in the Telegraph studio. On Russian casualties in Bakhmut, he comments

  • Trump news - live: Manhattan grand jury votes to indict Trump over Stormy Daniels hush money payment

    The latest news and developments from Trumpworld

  • Meyers Roasts Trump’s Attempt to Explain Caste System During Hannity Interview: ‘He’s Dumb as S–‘ (Video)

    "That's definitely not how a caste system works," Meyers mocked

  • GOP Sen Shocks CNN's Kaitlan Collins With ‘Pretty Stark’ Guns Admission

    Republican Mike Rounds surprised the "CNN This Morning" anchor with his position on gun reform following the Nashville school shooting.

  • Humza Yousaf does his best Justin Trudeau in a public spectacle of embarrassing smarm

    From a sketchwriter’s perspective, Humza Yousaf’s opening foray into First Minister’s Questions was an embarrassment of riches. For everyone else, it was just richly embarrassing.