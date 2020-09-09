‘Embarrassing’: Florida man tried to evade cops, but he had an issue with his pants

If only he’d worn a belt.

A Florida man ended up behind bars, all because his pants fell down, according to a Tuesday Facebook post from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

“While a belt wouldn’t have aided in his escape, the accessory might have prevented an embarrassing situation,” the post read, explaining the incident.

Officers responded to a Palatka home on Sept. 8 to arrest Gabriel Wise on charges of burglary of a unoccupied vehicle parked at a home and theft, the release said.

While he was being handcuffed, the 37-year-old made a run for it. He didn’t get far, though, tripping over his loose, falling pants. Deputies were able to easily apprehend Wise, who had methamphetamine and pills on him, the agency said.

He was charged with burglary of an unoccupied vehicle, resisting an officer without violence, possession of methamphetamine, three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and two counts of drug equipment possession.

“Wise won’t have to worry about his pants falling again during his stay because our inmate uniforms fit,” concluded the PCSO post.

Wise is being held at the Putnam County Jail on $14,500 bond.