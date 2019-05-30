'Embarrassed' by loss to Jon Jones, Anthony Smith out to prove something to himself

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - MAY 30: Anthony Smith of the United States interacts with the media during the UFC Fight Night Ultimate Media Day at Ericsson Globe Arena on May 30, 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Getty Images)

When one has fought for as long and as many times as Anthony Smith (31-14) has, you’re bound to experience plenty of losses. The light heavyweight contender has lost his share over his 11-year career and insists that he deals with defeat well, ordinarily.

His most recent loss, a decision to Jon Jones in March, is a different story, however. Not content to have gone the distance with one of the greatest fighters in MMA history, one who also had banned substances in his system leading up to the contest and hit Smith with an illegal blow during the bout, “Lionheart” is upset that he didn’t fight more aggressively.

“If you ask anybody, ‘who is Anthony Smith as a fighter?’ I think that they would tell you, ‘someone that goes out and gets it and kind of throws caution to the wind a little bit,’” he explained to assembled media on Thursday in Stockholm, Sweden, ahead of his UFC main event against Alexander Gustafsson (18-5).

“I’m exciting, and I always show up. I’ve had a long, storied career, and I do have some losses but it was never for lack of effort, or for lack of performance. I’ve always left it all in there and I didn’t [against Jones] and it’s really frustrating for me.

“If I’d have gone out there and done everything I possibly could and I was able to pull the trigger and he just beat me, I would be able to deal with it better. But I don’t feel like that … I’m embarrassed [by] my performance.”

Smith will be facing an opponent who’s own most recent fight was a loss to Jones. Gustafsson was stopped by strikes in the third round of his December contest against Jones.

For that reason, Smith says that he and Gustafsson have a unique understanding of and empathy for one another. Neither man seems to harbor any ill-will against one another.

This fight isn’t about that, according to Smith. Fighting another man is just a means to an end – proving something to one’s self.

“We’re really fighting for pride,” Smith said. “We’re trying to prove something to ourselves. Both of us are coming off tough losses. I think we both understand where we’re at. I understand where he is, and he understands where I am. This isn’t about him, or me, or whatever, this is two guys fighting to make themselves feel better … I think everyone feels there’s something special happening.”

