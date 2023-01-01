After emancipation: SC family finds new way to reveal old secrets

What could the Emancipation Proclamation possibly mean to a young adult today, 160 years after it was read with great pageantry on a sunny New Year’s Day in Beaufort County?

For some whose forebears could have been in that crowd to hear the singing and recitations, or taste the barbecued oxen, it means video, downloading, streaming.

A Hilton Head Island family is now using those new tools to show what their people did with that freedom, and how they survived for a silent century until the time they were born into the age of McDonald’s.

Their forebears were suddenly unshackled, then left to their own devices in an isolated place with no electricity, hospitals, phones or supermarkets.

The Campbell family that brought the Gullah Heritage Trails Tours to bustling Hilton Head in 1996 is now offering a “virtual experience and insight into the Gullah Geechee heritage.”

They offer short-film documentaries as a new stream of income, an idea brought on in part when the coronavirus pandemic shut down their bus tours in 2020.

The “virtual tours” can be accessed through the business web site: gullahheritage.com.

Their first film series focuses on the bateau, the simple flat-bottomed wooden boats made by hand. They offered Lowcountry freedmen transportation, communication, recreation – but mostly survival – for generations.

Yet it was in the making of the videos, much more than sitting in a bateau, that revealed old secrets to the new generation.

And their mere interest in 160 years of yesterdays is something one of the best journalists to ever visit these shores said would never happen.

Bob Talbert

Bob Talbert was early in what would become a hall-of-fame newspaper career when he wrote about a jungle-like Hilton Head for the Sunday, Aug. 9, 1964 edition of The State and Columbia Record newspaper in his native South Carolina.

“When you see a movement in a tree, you don’t look for a bird, but for Johnny Weissmuller,” he wrote as he milked a Tarzan theme in his “At-Large” column.

His snapshot a century after the Emancipation Proclamation shows a rapidly developing island (a new home was being started every four days). He said it was doing pretty well at living up to its “lore,” “charm,” and “quaintness” hype.

“From Calibogue Sound to Port Royal Plantation,” Talbert wrote, “it has that certain class – a cross between the ‘paradises’ written about by Milton and F. Scott Fitzgerald.”

This was long before Talbert became a beloved daily columnist in the Detroit Free Press for 31 years, or was inducted into the Michigan Journalism and State-Record halls of fame.

But he flashed that genius by finding a Gullah gentleman of some 70 years of age watching a snowy egret glide to the low limbs of a giant oak on the edge of a marsh.

“William Aiken stood straight as a ship’s mast in calm water and watched,” Talbert wrote.

He described a proud man, with memories of a third-grade education in Miss Mary Sherman’s one-room school, of oystering in the winter and planting truck crops in the spring, of listening to music played on “mo’th organs and beatin’ on tambor -jeans,” of praise houses where they “praised de Lawd.”

As a child, he shucked oysters for 8 cents a gallon.

“He remembers when an acre of land could be purchased for 50 cents, and shells shaped like turkey wings and ram’s horns were thick on the sandy beaches.”

And Talbert tells about William Aiken’s bateau, an 18-footer made of black cypress that he equipped with a sail for getting his crops to the market in Savannah, or racing it against 18 or 19 other bateaux in something like the Emancipation Cup.

Talbert’s story about William Aiken’s boat called the Pelican was cited in Emory S. Campbell’s book, “Gullah Cultural Legacies,” which is giving his children, nieces and nephews a backbone for their virtual examination of the bateau.

Talbert, who died in 1999, would no doubt be glad to see it because he observed in 1964:

“William Aiken stood straight and tall beneath the oak. A twisted rubber band was wrapped tightly around a bulging notepad in his cotton shirt pocket. A maroon tie clasp made of plastic was clipped neatly in his shirt front between the middle buttons. His shoes shined with a gloss to match his skin. He wore a neat silver ring on his finger and a $20 watch on a wide wrist.

“A handful of his 73 ‘grands and great-grand’ children came and called for him to come play with them. He walked off with them, tall, proud and unchanging as the great oak he stood under.

“His kind have died out or moved away. There aren’t many left to keep company with the memories of the island as it once was. And the young ones on the island today could care less about William Aiken’s memories.”

Beloved community

David Campbell is a leader of his family’s new way of telling stories they now recognize as amazing.

“During the pandemic, we discovered a new medium to tell our story,” he says in a news release about the new business. “We passed the baton to the younger members of our organization to lead us in doing it. It led us to a product in which we can reach audiences all over the world and they never have to leave their homes.”

The tedious process showed one of the young adults how her strong-willed great-grandmother Rosa Williams got food for the table every day in her bateau, with grandchildren who helped oar, bail or throw out the anchor.

The older generation, like Emory Campbell and his siblings, didn’t know anything about virtual tours, but they were keepers of the old stories, and the secrets to life after emancipation.

It was their grandmother who had the whole family working together. It was hard work that started before dawn. It was not for fun, it was for survival.

That’s the part of the story that young adults are learning today, 160 years after freedom rang in this county.

Emory’s brother, Melvin Campbell, once said that a community is a lot like a bateau.

He invoked his late Uncle Solomon Campbell’s methodical ways off making a bateau in his yard on Spanish Wells Road.“I once got up the nerve to ask him why it took him so long to finish a bateau,” Campbell said. He was told it required a design, a base or foundation and structure, and then a lot of finishing touches.“That’s how you build things,” Campbell said. “Our goal is to build a beloved community. It needs to be built the same way Sollie built bateaux. It’s quite easy to build something if you’ve got everyone putting their hands in it.”

David Lauderdale may be reached at LauderdaleColumn@gmail.com .