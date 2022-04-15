What is Emancipation Day? What to know about the DC holiday commemorating slavery abolition

Every year, marching bands bustle up Pennsylvania Avenue to Freedom Plaza just around the corner from the White House, where a day of celebration is capped by a concert and the colorful burst of fireworks against the night sky. What might sound like a description of the Fourth of July is actually a different celebration of freedom – this one in the spring.

April 16 marks Emancipation Day in Washington, a day that commemorates the abolition of slavery in the nation’s capital. President Abraham Lincoln enacted the historic law one year into the Civil War, preceding the widely known Emancipation Proclamation of 1863.

On April 16, 1862, President Lincoln signed the District of Columbia Compensated Emancipation Act. The new law freed upwards of 3,100 enslaved people in the district and provided compensation to former slaveholders, paying them up to $300 for each person who was freed. The federal government encouraged the formerly enslaved to emigrate by offering them $100 to do so. Most who were freed chose to stay, though.

Black Washington residents took to the streets to celebrate the anniversary of the act in the years following the end of the Civil War. Annual Emancipation Day festivities in the district went on for decades, but fizzled out early in the 20th century.

It wasn’t until the mid-aughts that the holiday saw a revival and Washington officially recognized it as a holiday.

A local family led the effort in the 1990s to renew interest in the act and restore the holiday to its full glory after one of its members, Loretta Carter Hanes, learned about the Compensated Emancipation Act while doing research in a district library, USA TODAY reported.

A deeper look: The story behind the DC Emancipation Act

What is Juneteenth?: What to know about the emancipation holiday now recognized by the federal government

The anniversary became an official public holiday in Washington in 2005. The district government established a commission to help craft plans for district-sponsored celebrations. It hosts an annual parade that includes floats and local high school marching bands.

This year, April 16 falls on a Saturday. But government offices observe the holiday on the nearest weekday when it falls on a weekend. Public workers in Washington will get the day off on Friday, April 15, upending this year’s Tax Day.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Emancipation Day 2022: What to know about the DC holiday