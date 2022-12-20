Email Templates: Reach Out to Your Mentor

Mentoring is an important aspect of work. Finding the right person can help you learn, have support, receive advice and create future goals. (Getty Images)

The connections you’ve made with past managers and mentors are long-lasting. It’s easy to fall out of touch, but don’t let a lapse in communication keep you from reaching out. As you wait for your next opportunity, make a plan to reach out to your previous matches—especially the ones you haven’t heard from in a while. And emailing is a tool you can use to your advantage.

You never know what that continued relationship could lead to down the line. It could simply be more awesome career advice, help on a future project, or maybe they connect you to your dream job.

Not sure how? We suggest reaching out via email every couple of months to check in.

4 Ways to Reach Out To a Mentor:

Invite them to catch up aka the “it’s been a while”

While having a specific reason for reaching out can be a good way to break the ice, it’s appropriate to email someone you have an established relationship with just to check in.

It can go like this:

(Note: This is best used for someone you had one-on-one catch ups)

Hi [name],

I hope this email finds you well. I wanted to send you a message to see how things were going at [name of company]. I remember during our sessions you were working on [List a project or task they shared with you] I’d love to reconnect sometime and hear about the progress you’ve made plus catch you up on what I’ve been up to [post-grad or in a new role].

Best,

[name]

The graduation or new job announcement

Your mentors care about you and your growth. A slightly different version of the “It’s Been awhile” is the “I Wanted To Let You Know.” This is a message letting someone who is invested in your success know you’ve leveled up in some way. It should have the same energy as a graduation announcement.

It can go like this:

Hi [name],

I hope this email finds you well. I wanted to thank you. Your guidance [name something specific if possible] has helped me [graduate high school / college, land that internship, or get that first job.]. I’m so grateful for your interest in my success. I’d love to reconnect to hear about how things are going at [name of company.]

Best,

[name]

Share an article

After the time you spent meeting with your mentor or counselor, you know their basic interests. When you see an article or report that they may be interested in—send it their way. This will show them you’re still engaged and keep you top of mind.

Your email can say something like:

Hi [name],

I hope you’re doing well. I saw this article about [article topic]. I remember discussing [topic] with you and thought you might be interested.

Best,

[your name]

Congratulate them on a launch, promotion, or new job

Be as invested in your mentor’s success as they are in yours. Keep tabs on their professional wins on LinkedIn or join their company’s mailing list if they have one. When you see their team has reached a new milestone or finished a launch or that they’ve leveled up in their career send them an email. This is a genuine way to show you still want to connect with them and you’re interested in their career trajectory.

Here’s an example:

Hi [name],

Congratulations on your new job at [company]. I was so excited to see your newest career move on Linkedin. I’d love to catch up and hear more about this new position once you’ve settled in.

[Here you can catch them up on what’s been going on with you. Did you graduate, complete an internship, finish a huge project? These are things you can share with them.]

Good luck in your new position!

Best,

[name]