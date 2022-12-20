Email Template: How to Craft the Follow-Up

There are a handful of emails that a professional should be able to whip up at any time, one of the most important is the follow-up email. Sending a good follow up is key to networking, interviewing, replying to a new connection, or honestly just about any professional interaction.

Although not all follow-up emails will look the same, they will all follow (ha!) the same pattern:

A friendly greeting

A reminder/recap of what you talked about

Next steps (pro tip: add timeframes!)

A signature

EMAIL TEMPLATE

Dear [their name],

Thanks for meeting with me today about [what you spoke about.] It would be great if we could [meet/ talk further/ sync up] on [suggested date and time or over email.] What does your calendar look like?

Thank you,

[your name]

EMAIL EXAMPLE

Hi Carol,

Thanks for meeting with me today about the upcoming social media calendar for #BUILTBYGIRLS. It would be great if we could sync up next week to nail down the plan for Instagram. Are you free Thursday at 11am?

Thank you,

Maggie

This is simply a jumping off point, use this structure to make it specific to your situation. The more personal you can make a follow up, the better the chance you have of hearing back.

If one follow up doesn’t do the trick, remember the rule of three: 1 initial email, 1 follow up, 1 last ditch effort.