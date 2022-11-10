eMagin Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

eMagin Corporation
·13 min read
eMagin Corporation
eMagin Corporation

Third-quarter Total Revenue of $7.6 Million up 31% Year over Year

Reports Positive EBITDA of $0.7 Million

Total Backlog of Open Orders of $16.6 Million on Strong Bookings

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eMagin Corporation, or the “Company,” (NYSE American: EMAN), a leader in the development, design, and manufacture of Active-Matrix OLED microdisplays for high-resolution, AR/VR and other near-eye imaging products, today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“eMagin’s third quarter was highlighted by a 31% year-over-year revenue increase leading to improved gross margins and positive EBITDA, along with new business wins and continued growth in our backlog of open orders,” said eMagin CEO Andrew G. Sculley. “Our total revenues rose to $7.6 million, compared to $5.8 million a year ago, while our gross margin improved to 37% from 10% a year ago. This is the fourth consecutive quarter in which we realized year-over-year increases in throughput and product revenues of more than $7.0 million. The improved yields and increased throughput and revenues were the result of the new, government-funded equipment in our production facility and improvements in our manufacturing operations. Moreover, our EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was a positive $0.7 million.”

“Our display sales grew during the third quarter of 2022, reflecting strong military shipments and increased medical segment revenues. As of the end of the third quarter ongoing demand for our displays for use in thermal weapon sights, military night-vision goggles, and medical applications drove our total backlog to $16.6 million from $14.3 million at the end of last quarter. Approximately 93% of the total third quarter backlog is deliverable within the next 12 months.”

“The U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training, and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) awarded us a $2.5 million, two-year development contract in the second quarter to secure a U.S. source for a high-performance microdisplay that provides high brightness and visual acuity, even in bright daylight conditions. In the third quarter, we recognized $0.6 million of revenue under the initial phase of this contract, which was related to the design of a backplane that will allow for significantly higher luminance of our displays.

“In December, we will take delivery of the upgraded R&D dPd™ deposition chamber, starting a new era in OLED microdisplay technology. We will use this chamber to make the displays required by the last phase of our proof-of-concept work with a tier-one AR/VR customer. This upgraded R&D chamber will be used to fabricate disruptive, high-brightness dPd displays for both military and commercial markets in small quantities. The design process for this R&D chamber has played a key role in defining the specifications for the large production-capable dPd organic deposition tool purchased under Title III funding, that is nearing completion at the vendor’s facility.

“In September, as previously announced, we received our AS9100 Rev. D certification along with our ISO 9001:2015 certification. The AS9100D is an internationally recognized quality management standard that is specific to the aerospace, aviation, and defense industries. These certifications strengthen eMagin’s competitive position and standardize our quality, reliability and safety processes. Furthermore, we believe that our certified quality management systems, combined with the highly-differentiated dPd manufacturing equipment and processes, will continue to make eMagin the supplier of choice for the high-brightness and high-resolution OLED microdisplay solutions of the future.”

Defense Production Act Title III and IBAS Funding

As previously announced, eMagin has ordered all equipment to be purchased under the $39 million in Defense Production Act Title III and the IBAS Program funding grants that were awarded to the Company in 2020. As of the end of the third quarter, the Company had added and qualified four pieces of equipment to its production line and had received three additional pieces of equipment that are currently installed and being qualified. This equipment has contributed to improved yields and reliability in the Company’s production process. eMagin has seven more major pieces of equipment on order, including the previously mentioned, production-capable dPd organic deposition tool that is expected to improve device performance, yield and throughput of this innovative technology. The Company remains on track with these important government grants, and is beginning to realize yield, reliability, and throughput improvements.

Third Quarter Results

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2022 increased 31% to $7.6 million, compared with $5.8 million reported in the prior-year period.

Total revenue consists of both product revenue and contract revenue. Product revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were $7.0 million, an increase of $1.7 million from product revenues of $5.3 million reported in the prior-year period. The year-over-year increase in display revenue was due to strength in military markets, including shipments of displays used for the ENVG-B program, and higher revenue contributions from medical customers.

Contract revenues were $0.6 million compared with $0.5 million reported in the prior year, reflecting an increase due to development associated with a high-brightness display design for the Department of Defense and a proof-of-concept display for a tier-one consumer company.

Total gross margin for the third quarter increased to 37%, resulting in a gross profit of $2.9 million, compared with a gross margin of 10%, which resulted in a gross profit of $0.6 million in the prior-year period. The gross margin improvement resulted from several factors including higher yields, increased volumes, a more favorable product mix, and the successful qualification and sale of product that had previously been written off because of an initial quality issue that was ultimately resolved. This resulted in a savings of approximately $0.6 million in third quarter materials costs as compared to the expected cost of producing these displays. Excluding this positive impact, third quarter 2022 gross margin would have been 30% on gross profit of $2.3 million.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2022, including R&D expenses, were $3.0 million, compared with $3.9 million in the prior-year period. Operating expenses as a percentage of sales were 39% in the third quarter of 2022, compared with 67% in the prior-year period. Prior year R&D expenses reflected significant investments in high-brightness XLE, and dPd processes.

Operating loss for the third quarter of 2022 narrowed to $0.1 million, compared with an operating loss of $3.3 million in the prior-year period, primarily reflecting the higher gross profit as noted above.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $0.3 million, or $0.00 per share, compared with income of $1.3 million, or $0.01 per share, in the prior-year period. After adjusting for the net income allocated to participating securities of $0.3 million and $4.7 million change in the fair value of the warrant liability for the prior-year period, net loss for the third quarter of 2021 was $3.4 million, or $0.05 per share on a fully-diluted basis.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 improved to positive $0.7 million, compared with negative $2.1 million in the prior-year period.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $3.9 million and working capital of $13.9 million. During the third quarter, the Company repaid $0.6 million under its asset-based lending (ABL) facility. Borrowings and availability under the ABL facility were $0.7 million and $1.1 million, respectively, as of September 30, 2022.

During the quarter, the Company realized $1.5 million in net proceeds from sales of common shares under its ATM program.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Management will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET on November 10, 2022, to discuss quarterly results, business highlights and outlook. The live, listen-only webcast will be accessible on the Company’s Investor Relations website via https://www.emagin.com/investors/event-webcast. A replay of the event will be available approximately one hour after the live event. To join the conference call participants will need to register with this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI1772ee7391f644de9d2227a0119ca391. Participants will receive an individualized dial-in number and PIN after registering for the call.

About eMagin Corporation

eMagin is the leader in OLED microdisplay technology, enabling the visualization of digital information and imagery for world-class customers in the military, consumer, medical and industrial markets. The Company invents, engineers, and manufactures display technologies of the future and is the only manufacturer of OLED displays in the United States. eMagin's Direct Patterning Technology (dPd™) will transform the way the world consumes information. Since 2001, eMagin's microdisplays have been used in AR/VR, aircraft helmets, heads-up display systems, thermal scopes, night vision goggles, future weapon systems and a variety of other applications. For more information, please visit www.emagin.com.

Important Cautionary Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including those regarding eMagin Corporation's expectations, intentions, strategies and beliefs pertaining to future events or future financial performance. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those described in the Company's most recent filings with the SEC. For a more complete description of the risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our current expectations, including impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, please see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in eMagin's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and in any Form 10-Q filed or to be filed by eMagin, and in other documents we file with the SEC from time to time.

Contact
eMagin Corporation
Mark A. Koch
Chief Financial Officer
845-838-7900
investorrelations@emagin.com

Sharon Merrill Associates, Inc.
Nicholas Manganaro
617-542-5300
eman@investorrelations.com

eMAGIN CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

3,862

 

 

$

5,724

 

Restricted cash

 

 

323

 

 

 

806

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

5,086

 

 

 

4,488

 

Account receivable-due from government awards

 

 

110

 

 

 

292

 

Unbilled accounts receivable

 

 

1,797

 

 

 

1,102

 

Inventories

 

 

8,334

 

 

 

7,632

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

837

 

 

 

691

 

Total current assets

 

 

20,349

 

 

 

20,735

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

39,511

 

 

 

30,483

 

Operating lease right - of - use assets

 

 

69

 

 

 

113

 

Intangibles and other assets

 

 

31

 

 

 

37

 

Total assets

 

$

59,960

 

 

$

51,368

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

1,522

 

 

$

1,348

 

Accrued compensation

 

 

2,007

 

 

 

1,664

 

Revolving credit facility, net

 

 

720

 

 

 

1,974

 

Common stock warrant liability

 

 

 

 

 

1,374

 

Other accrued expenses

 

 

564

 

 

 

722

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

12

 

 

 

54

 

Operating lease liability - current

 

 

64

 

 

 

60

 

Finance lease liability - current

 

 

1,185

 

 

 

1,133

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

379

 

 

 

608

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

6,453

 

 

 

8,937

 

Other liability - long term

 

 

14

 

 

 

28

 

Deferred income - government awards - long term

 

 

19,346

 

 

 

12,458

 

Operating lease liability - long term

 

 

6

 

 

 

54

 

Finance lease liability - long term

 

 

13,670

 

 

 

11,647

 

Total liabilities

 

 

39,489

 

 

 

33,124

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies (Note 8)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value: authorized 10,000,000 shares:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Series B Convertible Preferred stock, (liquidation preference of $5,659) stated value $1,000 per share, $0.001 par value: 10,000 shares designated and 5,659 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value: authorized 200,000,000 shares, issued 77,601,253 shares, outstanding 77,439,503 shares as of September 30, 2022 and issued 72,931,490 shares, outstanding 72,769,424 shares as of December 31, 2021.

 

 

77

 

 

 

72

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

280,069

 

 

 

275,936

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(259,175

)

 

 

(257,264

)

Treasury stock, 162,066 shares as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

 

 

(500

)

 

 

(500

)

Total shareholders’ equity

 

 

20,471

 

 

 

18,244

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

59,960

 

 

$

51,368

 


eMAGIN CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product

 

$

7,040

 

 

$

5,313

 

 

$

21,093

 

 

$

17,160

 

Contract

 

 

581

 

 

 

469

 

 

 

1,045

 

 

 

1,674

 

Total revenues, net

 

 

7,621

 

 

 

5,782

 

 

 

22,138

 

 

 

18,834

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product

 

 

4,462

 

 

 

4,962

 

 

 

14,771

 

 

 

15,135

 

Contract

 

 

304

 

 

 

261

 

 

 

454

 

 

 

861

 

Total cost of revenues

 

 

4,766

 

 

 

5,223

 

 

 

15,225

 

 

 

15,996

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

 

2,855

 

 

 

559

 

 

 

6,913

 

 

 

2,838

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

1,236

 

 

 

1,669

 

 

 

4,177

 

 

 

5,299

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

1,728

 

 

 

2,203

 

 

 

5,802

 

 

 

5,717

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

2,964

 

 

 

3,872

 

 

 

9,979

 

 

 

11,016

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(109

)

 

 

(3,313

)

 

 

(3,066

)

 

 

(8,178

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other (expense) income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability

 

 

2

 

 

 

4,742

 

 

 

1,374

 

 

 

176

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

(249

)

 

 

(210

)

 

 

(688

)

 

 

(625

)

Gain on forgiveness of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,963

 

Other income, net

 

 

22

 

 

 

87

 

 

 

469

 

 

 

314

 

Total other income (expense)

 

 

(225

)

 

 

4,619

 

 

 

1,155

 

 

 

1,828

 

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

 

 

(334

)

 

 

1,306

 

 

 

(1,911

)

 

 

(6,350

)

Income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

(334

)

 

$

1,306

 

 

$

(1,911

)

 

$

(6,350

)

Less net income allocated to participating securities

 

 

 

 

 

268

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) allocated to common shares

 

$

(334

)

 

$

1,038

 

 

$

(1,911

)

 

$

(6,350

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) per share, basic

 

$

 

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

(0.03

)

 

$

(0.09

)

Loss per share, diluted

 

$

 

 

$

(0.05

)

 

$

(0.03

)

 

$

(0.09

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

76,752

 

 

 

72,527

 

 

 

74,509

 

 

 

71,675

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

 

 

76,752

 

 

 

73,862

 

 

 

74,509

 

 

 

73,417

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis; the Company has provided non-GAAP financial information, namely earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and non-cash compensation expense (“Adjusted EBITDA”). The Company’s management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides investors with a better understanding of how the results relate to the Company’s historical performance. The additional adjusted information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial statements. Management believes that these adjusted measures reflect the essential operating activities of the Company. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information appears below (in thousands).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Net loss

 

$

(334

)

 

$

1,306

 

 

$

(1,911

)

 

$

(6,350

)

Non-cash compensation

 

 

229

 

 

 

419

 

 

 

608

 

 

 

469

 

Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(4,742

)

 

 

(1,374

)

 

 

(176

)

Depreciation and intangibles amortization expense

 

 

565

 

 

 

683

 

 

 

2,236

 

 

 

2,110

 

Interest expense

 

 

249

 

 

 

210

 

 

 

688

 

 

 

625

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

707

 

 

$

(2,124

)

 

$

247

 

 

$

(3,322

)



Latest Stories

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.

  • Jets soar past Stars 5-1 to keep point streak intact

    WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored two of the Winnipeg Jets' four unanswered second-period goals in a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Three Winnipeg goals were scored in a span of 2:45 in the middle period, leading to the 13,847 fans at Canada Life Centre giving the players rousing cheers as the period ended. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Saku Maenalanen and Mason Appleton, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Jets. Appleton added a pair of assists and Kyle Connor collected three helper

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Alouettes reach East Division final with 28-17 victory over Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — After a 2-6 start to the season, the Montreal Alouettes now find themselves one victory away from a Grey Cup berth. The Alouettes led from start to finish in a 28-17 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East semifinal on Sunday to lock up a spot in next weekend's division final in Toronto. “I’m so proud of the players,” said Alouettes general manager and interim coach Danny Maciocia. “It wasn’t an easy year for them on or off the field and they never quit. Sometimes it’s hard to ex

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Jack Campbell says his play since joining Oilers has been 'pathetic'

    Jack Campbell's Oilers career is off to a rough start.

  • Flyers coach John Tortorella rips Rasmus Ristolainen for poor play

    It sounds like Rasmus Ristolainen is in John Tortorella's doghouse.

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • How Raptors can stay afloat without Pascal Siakam

    Playing without Pascal Siakam will be a tall task for the Raptors, who had been relying on their star forward more than ever.

  • Kucherov posts goal, 3 assists as Lightning beat Sabres 5-3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had an empty-net goal and three assists, Nick Perbix added his first NHL goal, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Saturday night. Perbix, in his ninth career game, made it 4-3 on his shot from above the right circle off a pass from Kucherov with 4:55 to play. Kucherov extended his goal streak to six games with 58 seconds remaining. Kucherov also has a 10-game point streak (13 assists, 19 points). It’s his sixth career streak of 10 or mor

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Chebet and Lokedi of Kenya win NYC Marathon races in debuts

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kenyans Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi made huge splashes in their New York City Marathon debuts on Sunday. Chebet won the men's race and Lokedi the women's race in her first-ever marathon on an unseasonably warm day, with temperatures in the 70s making it one of the hottest in race history since the marathon was moved to November in 1986. Chebet finished in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 41 seconds, which was 13 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Shura Kitata of Ethiopia. There was