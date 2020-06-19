eMagin Corporation Announces Launch of New Website

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2020 / eMagin Corporation, or the "Company," (NYSE American:EMAN), a leader in the development, design and manufacture of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays used in military and commercial AR/VR devices, and other near-eye imaging products, today announced it has launched a new website, www.emagin.com, with a fresh look and updated with the latest product information and recent pictures, highlighting the full array of products and the Company's innovative Direct Patterning (dPdTM) Technology.

"We are pleased to announce the launch of our new website," commented Andrew G. Sculley, CEO. "All of our product information and photography has been updated and users will be able to review technical specifications, view pictures of our displays, read published papers on our game-changing technology, and request support from our team of designers and engineers.

"For the first time, we have a dedicated customer portal where driver software can be downloaded, all related product documentation can be accessed and notification of all updates will be automatically pushed out to registered purchasers of our design reference kits. Our new site is simple to navigate and was designed as a tool for strengthening our relationship with all of our stakeholders," concluded Mr. Sculley.

About eMagin Corporation

The Leader in OLED microdisplay technology for the next generation of computing and imaging devices, serving world-class customers in the military and consumer, medical and industrial markets. We invent, engineer and manufacture display technologies of the future in the USA, including our Direct Patterning Technology (dPd) that will transform the way the world consumes information. Since 2001, our microdisplays have been, and continue to be, used in AR/VR, aircraft helmets, heads-up display systems, thermal scopes, night vision goggles, future weapon systems and a variety of other applications. www.emagin.com

Important Cautionary Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including those regarding eMagin Corporation's expectations, intentions, strategies and beliefs pertaining to future events or future financial performance Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those described in the Company's most recent filings with the SEC. For a more complete description of the risks factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our current expectations, including impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, please see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in eMagin's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and in any Form 10-Q filed or to be filed by eMagin, and in other documents we file with the SEC from time to time.

