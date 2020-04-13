EM Review: Stocks Had Best Week in Four Years on Virus Outlook

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market stocks had their best week since March 2016 following a surge in U.S. equities, as death tolls in some of the world’s coronavirus hot spots showed signs of easing. A new round of emergency measures by the Federal Reserve further boosted risk appetite before Easter. Currencies rose, led by the Mexican peso, as oil producers agreed to reduce output, although the cut was seen as insufficient to offset the slump in demand.

The following is a roundup of emerging-market news and highlights for the week through April 12:

Highlights:

Major oil producers agreed to slash output as feuding members of the OPEC+ coalition buried differences in an effort to lift the market from a pandemic-driven collapseThe Fed unleashed another round of emergency measures, including a pledge to provide support to risky corners of financial markets that have been some of the hardest hitIndia is set to snap up millions of barrels of Middle East crude for its strategic reserves, signaling its support for global efforts to rescue the energy marketOne of President Donald Trump’s top medical advisers slashed projections for U.S. coronavirus deaths, saying that about 60,000 people may die -- almost half as many as the White House estimated a week beforeThe White House is developing plans to get the U.S. economy back in action that depend on testing far more Americans for the virus than has been possible to date, according to people familiarCongress’s next stimulus bill to prop up the U.S. economy will be at least another $1 trillion, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Democrats on a conference callThe coronavirus is set to rob the global economy of more than $5 trillion of growth over the next two years, greater than the annual output of JapanPresident Trump eased restrictions on exports of masks and other protective equipment needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic just days after their introduction as he confronted a backlash from alliesQatar raised $10 billion from a Eurobond sale that attracted around $45 billion of orders. Abu Dhabi raised $7 billion, while Indonesia raised $4.3 billion in its biggest-ever offering in dollarsRussia joined a revival in emerging-market debt sales on optimism the spread of the coronavirus may be slowing and as crude climbed on the outlook for a production cut. India completed the first bond auction of its record-borrowing planprogram after paying underwriters almost 50 times more in feesInternational Monetary Fund is going into overdrive heading into its spring meetings as the global pandemic spurs urgent aid requests from a record number of developing countriesHungary’s central bank launched a double-pronged defense against the fallout from the coronavirus, announcing the purchase of government bonds while also creating space to raise borrowing costsPoland unexpectedly cut rates for the second time in three weeks to shield the economy from fallout caused by the coronavirusPeru’s central bank cut its benchmark rate to an all-time low to boost stimulus as a nationwide lockdown paralyzes the economyU.S. and China should work together to show “honest leadership” or risk transforming the pandemic into a bigger crisis, the head of the World Health Organization saidA member of President Jair Bolsonaro’s cabinet reignited a diplomatic spat with China, saying Brazil’s top trading partner has been profiting from the coronavirus by selling respirators and other medical supplies to the highest bidderREAD: Reserve Drawdown of $105 Billion Signals Emerging Currency Risk

Asia:

South Korean, Philippine and Indonesian stocks were the first in Asia Pacific to enter technical bull markets, rising over 20% from lows reached just weeks ago, as sentiment was buoyed by a slowing death toll in some of the world’s coronavirus hotspots

China’s richest person is playing a prominent role in philanthropic efforts that are effectively helping President Xi Jinping improve the country’s image overseas after Covid-19 spread around the world

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced a fresh stimulus package worth about HK$138 billion ($17.7 billion) to support the city’s deteriorating economy amid the coronavirus outbreak, with a focus on job retentionChina’s bank lending and credit provision hit records in March, indicating that government and central bank efforts to boost support for the economy are having an effectChina’s consumer inflation slowed to the weakest pace since October as food and oil prices moderated and shutdowns to beat the coronavirus kept demand depressedWuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus first emerged, has stirred back to life following a lockdown lasting for monthsBank of Korea will provide $4.1 billion of 84-day loans and $275 million of 8-day loans to banks in its second round of bidding using the currency swap line with the FedSamsung Electronics’s better-than-expected profit revives hopes that a surge in Internet usage from people sheltering in place during the coronavirus pandemic will help make up for a drop-off in demand for smartphones and other consumer electronicsBOK left its key rate unchanged, opting to preserve policy room after last month’s unprecedented stepsSouth Korea’s corporate bond sales are starting to revive as the government joins authorities abroad in taking steps to support credit markets roiled by the coronavirusPresident Moon Jae-in says government will use all available resources for economy and to help companies and people suffering from the impact of coronavirus

Oil demand in India has collapsed by as much as 70% as the country endures the world’s largest national lockdown, according to officials at the country’s refiners

India partly lifted a ban on the exports of a malaria drug after President Trump sought supplies for the U.S., according to government officials with knowledge of the matterIndia has allowed large companies to use complex derivatives to hedge FX exposure as it rolls back restrictions placed following the global financial crisisIndia’s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh has decided to seal-off 15 of its districts worst affected by coronavirus to try and contain the spread of the diseasePrimary dealers asked for underwriting fees 46-times higher than normal in the nation’s first sovereign bond auction for the fiscal year, underscoring concerns over tepid demand for India’s government debt

Indonesia’s central bank said the New York Fed will provide it with a $60 billion repurchase facility to help with liquidity needs amid a dollar shortage triggered by the coronavirus

Bank Indonesia drained $9.43 billion from its foreign reserves last month as it stepped up efforts to counter a sell-off in the currency and bonds sparked by the coronavirusBank Indonesia sees room to cut its benchmark rate further but says additional easing is risky. Capital flows will remain strong in the fourth quarter with easing of coronavirus pandemic, Governor Perry Warjiyo saidIndonesia announced tighter social distancing measures in Jakarta, including closing of offices and a ban on gathering of more than five people to prevent the spread of coronavirusMalaysia added 10 billion ringgit ($2.3 billion) to its stimulus package to help small businessesFitch Ratings lowered the outlook for Malaysia’s debt to negative from stable as the economy is “heavily affected” by the pandemicMalaysia has decided to extend its lockdown for another two weeks to ensure the coronavirus pandemic is properly contained, while allowing selected sectors to reopen in stages.

Thailand plans new borrowing of 1 trillion baht ($30.6 billion) for its latest stimulus package to tackle the economic impact of the coronavirus

Thailand said it will explore domestic and foreign funding options for planned borrowing of 1 trillion baht ($30.5 billion) to finance a major economic stimulus programConsumer prices in Thailand slid by the most since 2015 as the coronavirus slammed the brakes on economic activityPhilippines extended a lockdown on Luzon island until the end of April to counter the spread of coronavirusFinance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said the economy’s best-case scenario this year is for zero growth, while government spending to fight the pandemic will bloat the budget deficitThe Philippine central bank is ready to cut its policy rate to below 3% to support an economy reeling from a “once in a lifetime crisis,” according to Governor Benjamin DioknoThe World Bank approved a $500 million loan to the PhilippinesHong Kong’s leader backed a city agency’s criticism of a public broadcaster for questioning Taiwan’s exclusion from world health bodies, a controversy that has reignited concerns about press freedoms in the former British colonyInternational Monetary Fund will disburse $1.4 billion to Pakistan this weekSri Lanka has requested India for a swap line of $400 million under an agreement to help bolster reserves, Central Bank Deputy Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe said

EMEA:

Hungary’s inflation rate returned to the central bank’s tolerance range as plunging oil prices and the coronavirus-triggered lockdown eased cost pressures from the tight labor marketTurkey is trying to stop emergency loans intended to boost its economy during the coronavirus slowdown from fueling demand for dollars insteadRussia is hoarding hundreds of billions of dollars in reserves, worried that oil prices will stay low for a long timeRussian President Vladimir Putin’s government plans to dramatically ramp up stimulus measures to prop up an economy that is lurching toward recession. The government will roll out about 1 trillion rubles ($13.5 billion) of new spending, according to two people familiar with the plansDubai is in talks with bankers about shoring up its finances and the emirate’s flag carrier is mulling billions of dollars of loans, as the coronavirus hammers the economyThe oil-price war isn’t doing any favors for Saudi Aramco’s bondholders one year on from the state-owned company’s debut on international capital markets

Business conditions in the United Arab Emirates worsened at a record pace, while Saudi Arabia’s fell at the fastest in more than a decade, data showed

Egypt’s non-oil private sector recorded its deepest contraction in over three years, according to reports released on SundayFitch Ratings added to the drumbeat of credit assessors warning Oman about its precarious public finances as it comes under strain from the collapse in crude prices and the coronavirusBank of Israel shifted course by cutting rates to just above zero, and hinted it may not stop there if the coronavirus continues to ravage the economyThe funding needs of governments in sub-Saharan Africa could rise by $75 billion as the coronavirus hammers their economies, according to Goldman SachsSouth African President Cyril Ramaphosa extended a national lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus by two weeks until the end of April as infections continue to mountNigeria plans to raise as much as $6.9 billion from lenders to help fund efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus and counter its impact on the economyBank of Uganda reduced its benchmark rate, joining scores of others around the world that have made similar moves to prop economies threatened by the coronavirusSouth Africa is in talks with the New Development Bank for a loan of as much as $1 billion to help it fight the coronavirus outbreak, the lender’s chief financial officer saidSouth Africa is urging its banks to withhold ordinary dividends and executive bonuses for 2020 to preserve capital as the economic fallout from the coronavirus remains uncertainZimbabwe’s severe shortage of U.S. dollars is set to worsen as the coronavirus threatens sales of tobacco, its second-biggest source of foreign exchangeThe International Monetary Fund agreed to disburse $750 million as loan to Tunisia to help the north African nation cope with the impact of the virus pandemic

Latin America:

Brazil Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said he’ll stay in his job for now, despite coming under fire from President Bolsonaro for encouraging Brazilians to adopt the WHO’s guidance on social distancing and self-quarantineBolsonaro opposes to the move, saying it will destroy the economy, and said in an interview the minister “had gone too far”; without a clear strategy to control the virus, the president has repeatedly touted the drug hydroxychloroquine as the ultimate solutionCongress is discussing a bill to help states and municipalities that will cost as much as $35 billion to the federal governmentBrazil’s rating outlook was revised down by S&P Global Ratings on concern Bolsonaro’s plan to reduce fiscal vulnerabilities will be slower than anticipatedBrazil’s consumers cut spending in March and analysts reduced their estimates for the benchmark interest rate for a second week, while the annual inflation rate dove below the official target

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the nation’s economic answer to the outbreak will be limited to public works projects, low-interest loans to the poor and budget tightening, triggering criticism from businesses leaders asking for bigger stimulus measures

Inflation slowed more than expected in March, triggering an increase in bets that the central bank will cut rates further amid a looming recession caused by the coronavirusPemex aims to nearly double drilling to 423 wells this year and accelerate development of 15 recent discoveries, even though experts say many are unprofitable at current prices

Argentina unveiled plans to freeze payments on its dollar-denominated debt under local law until the end of the year, leading S&P Global to downgrade the country to “selective default”

The country is preparing to ease restrictions on the movement of people after a three-week national lockdown

Ecuador is seeking the consent of bondholders owning at least 50% to 75% of its debt, depending on the security, to delay interest payments through mid-August, freeing up almost $811 million to tackle the coronavirus pandemic

Country stopped producing crude oil after a landslide severed its two oil pipelinesPeru’s Congress approved a bill to let workers withdraw as much as 25% of their pension savings to soften the blow of the coronavirusPeru filed to sell $4.7 billion of debt on international marketsColombia extended a nationwide lockdown until April 26 and women can go out to buy basic necessities such as food and medicine on even days, and men on odd dates

