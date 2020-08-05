EM Key Solutions brings on industry expert David Shackleton as Vice President of Operations

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EM Key Solutions, Inc. (EMKS), a growing provider of information technology (IT) solutions and services for the federal government, has named Dave Shackleton as its Vice President of Operations. In this role, Shackleton will provide executive leadership supporting all operating components of the business.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EM Key Solutions, Inc. (EMKS), a growing provider of information technology (IT) solutions and services for the federal government, has named Dave Shackleton as its Vice President of Operations. In this role, Shackleton will provide executive leadership supporting all operating components of the business.