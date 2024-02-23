Elyse Myers Shares Update After Son Oliver, 5 Months, Has Heart Surgery: 'Taking It One Hour at a Time'

The mom is sharing good news after son Oliver underwent heart surgery

TikTok creator Elyse Myers is sharing an update on her son's condition after his heart surgery.

Myers shared a photo of her son's hospital room on Instagram Friday, revealing that the 5-month-old has successfully made it through surgery to treat his ventricular septal defect (VSD).

"Oliver's surgery went incredibly well and his heart is getting stronger with each hour that passes! His body is slowly learning how to get used to working differently than it had before, and it’ll take some time for him to get used to this new heart & lung function but everyone is really encouraged by his progress," she wrote.

"I’ve had more coffee than sleep, everyone is so kind, and we’re taking it one hour at a time ❤️‍🩹."

Last month, Myers shared news that Oliver would be having surgery in another video shared to both Instagram and TikTok, explaining that her infant was diagnosed amid a routine checkup.

"Oliver is going to have heart surgery within the next couple of weeks. And the doctors are really confident that after the surgery, he will recover and grow right on track," she explained. "They seem to think that this will not affect him in life later after this is all fixed up."

Explaining that learning about Oliver's condition unfolded over about a week, she noted that she and husband Jonas Myers "are handling it together and we're leaning on each other."

"But now that we've kind of gotten through all of the information and kind of have a good grasp on what's going on, I just wanted to let you guys know that I'm not going to be updating everything the whole time, just the big ones. We love you guys. It's going to be okay, it's going to be okay, he's gonna be good and he's gonna be good, we're gonna be good."



Myers and her husband are also parents to son August, 3.

