Elysée insiders describe turmoil and malaise of Emmanuel Macron’s toughest month

France's President Emmanuel Macron speaks with local residents during a visit to a market in Dole, eastern France - Christophe Petit Tesson/AFP via Getty Images

Itching to speak to Emmanuel Macron behind a security cordon in the village of Ganges, southern France, Noah, an 11-year-old schoolboy, said he had one message for the beleaguered French president.

“I’m going to tell him to resign. His pension reform is rubbish,” he exclaimed as Mr Macron prepared to visit the school to offer teachers a pay rise.

A year after the centrist 45-year-old comfortably won a second five-year term, this was hardly a welcome fit for France’s “Republican monarch”, as his detractors are fond of calling him.

The animosity against France’s youngest leader since Napoleon has now even permeated to the pre-teens. But Elysée insiders say they are far from the only ones clamouring to have it out with the French leader.

After three months of nationwide mass protests, fury against Mr Macron’s decision to ram a bill through Parliament to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 without a vote and swiftly sign it into law has reached fever pitch.

In a national address last week, Mr Macron promised “100 days of appeasement, unity, ambition and action in the service of France” in the hope that public anger subsides in time for Bastille Day on July 14.

Commentators questioned the wisdom of setting a timeframe of “cent jours” given the expression’s association with Napoleon Bonaparte’s “100 days”, which began with his escape from the island of Elba and ended following his final defeat at the Battle of Waterloo.

Be that as it may, rather than remain a “holed-up outlaw” barricaded in the Elysée Palace, as opponents claim, Mr Macron – an avid boxer – chose to show them he was not on the ropes and could take voters’ anger on the chin.

Two days later, he revived a trick that served him well in his first term by setting off to meet the people face-to-face, placing himself “within slapping distance”, as one aide put it.

The president got what he bargained for. During three visits to rural France, he has been booed and heckled. Some gave him the finger, a few offered him words of encouragement.

Union figures cut off electricity to various venues, obliging the president to bring his own generator. Most of all, people banged saucepans – an age-old French protest tradition – wherever he walked.

On Tuesday, during a visit to Vendôme, Mr Macron hit back that, while everyone was entitled to express their feelings, “I never thought that drowning other people’s voices out with [kitchen] utensils was a wonderful sign of democratic life.”

Aides hope that his risky “operation catharsis” might allow voters to vent some of the pent-up frustration over the pension changes, which were opposed by two-thirds of the country.

“The job of the president is not to be loved, nor to not be loved. It’s to try to do the best for the country and to act,” he told another woman in the village of Selestat in eastern Alsace.

But polls suggest that the French are in no mood to turn the page on pensions. Only 22 per cent of people had been convinced by Mr Macron’s televised speech on Monday evening, according to a survey conducted by Odoxa-Backbone Consulting.

Only one in four voters have a positive view of the president and a shock poll on April 5 even showed that Marine Le Pen, his Right-wing opponent, would beat Mr Macron if last year’s presidential election were held again.

Now, even his own allies are having serious doubts.

Gilles Le Gendre, an MP and until recently parliamentary leader of the president’s LREM party, was scathing.

“[Macron’s] speech last Monday with its 100 days reference was a sort of gimmick to buy him breathing space,” he told The Telegraph. “But I sense a form of denial over the nature of this crisis. It is not just about pensions but runs far deeper. French democracy is tired and damaged,” he said, adding that his boss lacked systemic “vision”.

“We need far more horizontality in French politics, more participation. Today we have reached the limits when it comes to humiliating Parliament and we need to re-balance things.”

MPs said they were tired of being used as “doormats”.

Bruno Millienne, a Macron ally from the Modem party, said: “We’re not just Playmobil figures. It’s about time that MPs stood up and were listened to.”

Another MP from Mr Macron’s group was even blunter: “Some just can’t stand him anymore. We’ll have to get by without Macron and turn him into a king stripped of power.”

In his book, “Les sans jours” – a play on words that sounds like “100 days” but means “without days” – political journalist Ludovic Vigogne recounts how Mr Macron suffered from a curious bout of “baby blues” after his re-election following a lightning campaign curtailed partly by the war in Ukraine.

As the first French president unable to run for a third term since his predecessor Nicolas Sarkozy changed the rules in 2008, his authority and power were on the wane from day one, he said.

“No sooner had it begun – it was as if it was already over,” wrote Mr Vigogne, saying that Mr Macron squandered his first three months in a worrying state of limbo. He woke up to find himself without an absolute majority and a country at boiling point.

“Today, it’s as if he wanted to start again from scratch, to straighten something that started crooked,” he told The Telegraph.

However, Mr Macron no longer has all the levers of power at his disposal.

His Renaissance group is being challenged daily in Parliament by a vociferous Left-wing opposition and Ms Le Pen’s populist National Rally. He only has a handful of heavyweight ministers while some of his main aides have stepped down.

‘Sarkozy was hated too’

“For five years, [Macron] got into bad habits,” said Mr Vigogne. “When he pushed on a button, he got everything he wanted. Paradoxically, he’s aware that this extreme verticality no longer works, but one gets the impression he doesn’t know how to function without this hyper-presidentialism.”

In an admission of this, Mr Macron told Le Parisien this week: “Perhaps the mistake was to not be present enough to give consistency and to carry this reform myself.”

One ally with personal experience of pension protests is Eric Woerth, the man who oversaw the last major one in 2010 when Nicolas Sarkozy raised the retirement age from 60 to 62.

“Sarkozy was hated too. There were even more protests than today and the reform was even harsher as it gave less money back to the system,” he recalled.

Mr Woerth remains convinced that the talented Mr Macron can yet turn things around, as he did after the gilet jaunes revolt and the Covid pandemic, by offering new initiatives to improve public services, security, the environment and health.

However, Frédéric Dabi, the head of opinion polling for Ifop, said that he had rarely seen such hatred, among so many people, for a president they feel acted with “arrogance and contempt” towards the country.

At the end of Mr Macron’s visit to Ganges, Eleven-year-old Noah finally got an answer to his question.

“I won’t resign. It won’t happen,” said the president with a smile. “You’ll just have to wait until 2027.”