Elvis Star Austin Butler's Heart 'Completely Shattered' After Lisa Marie Presley's Death

Elvis star Austin Butler has said his “heart is completely shattered” after the death of Lisa Marie Presley.

The actor grew close to Elvis’ daughter when he played her father in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic of the legendary singer last year.

Earlier this week, it was announced Lisa Marie had died suddenly at the age of 54 following a cardiac arrest.

Austin Butler and Lisa Marie Presley pictured at the Golden Globes on Tuesday evening

In an emotional tribute to the star, Austin said in a statement: “My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie.

“I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared.

“Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered.”

The pair both attended the Golden Globes last week prior to Lisa Marie’s shock death.

Austin won the prize for Best Actor In A Motion Picture for his portrayal of Elvis.

For us it’s Austin Butler winning his first ever Golden Globe Award for playing Elvis and then thanking Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley! #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/rmRnvKF3Cg — PopViewers (@PopViewers) January 11, 2023

A clip of his acceptance speech, in which he paid tribute to Elvis’ family, including Lisa Marie, went viral after her death was announced on Friday, with fans describing it as “extra powerful”.

Speaking to Lisa Marie and her mother Priscilla, he said: “Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, and your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”

In a statement, Golden Globes organisers said Lisa Marie Presley had been “a very welcome presence” at Tuesday’s awards, and paid tribute to her as “an extremely talented singer/songwriter”.

Lisa Marie is survived by her mother and by three children, including the actor Riley Keough. Her son Benjamin Keough preceded her in death in 2020.

