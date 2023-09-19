Elvis Presley and other stars used to stay at famous Denver mansion. Now it’s for sale

It was called “Utopia” decades back. Now, this unique mansion has landed on the real estate market in Denver, Colorado, for $5.57 million.

While the picturesque estate manages to catch the eye with all its lavish amenities and original design, it was also a celebrity hot spot.

“Welcome to the only house in the Denver market fit for The King, Elvis Presley,” the listing on Compass says.. This private estate “has been a Denver Icon since the 1970’s. Built to entertain, this was THE celebrity hangout in Denver. Celebrities such as the Fonda’s, and even Elvis Presley would frequent this property.”

The residence has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and is almost a whopping 16,000 square feet — which means it packs a mean punch when it comes to features, which include:

42-foot ceilings

Floor-to-ceiling windows

Chef’s kitchen

Formal dining room

20-foot fireplace

Sun room

Coffee bar/wine bar

Theater

Game area

Two laundry rooms

Pool

The home was even featured on Zillow Gone Wild, a Facebook page that highlights interesting houses for sale around the globe, during its Mansion Mondays segment. People were enchanted by its posh beauty.

“I would have loved to see what it looked like in 1972!” one person said on Facebook.

“Fit for a king for sure!” another noted.

“We could move right in. I wouldn’t want to change a thing,” someone expressed.

“At last! Not one thing I can find wrong with a house. I love all the light,” one person commented.

The listing is held by Mike McCabe.

The Colorado mansion is nicknamed Utopia.

