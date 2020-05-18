Elvis Presley’s Graceland To Reopen After Coronavirus Shutdown, Sets New Safety Protocols

Click here to read the full article.

The iconic Elvis Presley destination known as Graceland is set to reopen its gates on May 21 after shuttering on March 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fans of the King will be able to enjoy the Memphis mansion — but with new health and safety protocols.

Staff will wear face coverings and visitors will be encouraged to do the same. In addition, the tourist destination have set a list of protocols to keep the employees and visitors safe. Temperature checks will be given, employees will have frequent handwashing breaks and hand sanitizer will be readily available for everyone.

The mansion tour capacity will be reduced to 25% and shuttles, restaurants as well as indoor and outdoor seating will function at half capacity. In addition, there will be continuous commercial-grade cleaning as well as UV light sanitizer wands.

Those who want to visit Graceland are encouraged to purchase their tickets and parking passes in advance to bypass the line.

The park nets between 500,000 and 750,000 visitors a year. The news comes ahead of “Elvis Week” in August which commemorates Presley’s death with a candlelight vigil procession.

