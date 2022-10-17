Elvis Presley’s former wife announces An Evening with Priscilla Presley UK tour

(Getty Images)

Priscilla Presley has announced her first UK tour An Evening with Priscilla Presley.

Priscilla, 77, the former wife of Elvis Presley, will have an “intimate conversation" with Radio and TV presenter Edith Bowman and will share personal stories from her life and marriage to the King of Rock n’ Roll.

The chat also promises to show audiences never-before-seen home footage of Priscilla and Elvis.

VIP packages are also available to meet Presley backstage and enjoy the best seats in the house.

Priscilla and Elvis at their wedding in 1967 (AP)

The star, who first met Elvis while he was stationed in the US Army at Friedberg, Germany, has previously spilled the beans on the pair’s romance in her memoir, Elvis and Me.

In the autobiography, she revealed that he convinced her parents to let her visit his home, Graceland, over the Christmas of 1962 and after a few days of her visit, he gave her “two five-hundred-milligram Placidyls” pills, which knocked her out for two days.

She was only 17 years old at the time.

The couple show off their daughter, Lisa Marie, born on February 2 1968 (Keystone/Getty Images)

The rock legend, who died in August 1977, was said to have become obsessed with Priscilla, despite the fact she was 10 years younger than him at just 14 years old when they first met.

They married in 1967 and divorced in 1973. The pair had one child together, Lisa Marie, who is now 54.

Tickets for An Evening with Priscilla Presley UK Tour go on sale on Friday, October 21.

UK Tour Dates