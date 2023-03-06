‘Elvis’ DP Mandy Walker Makes History as First Woman to Win Top Honors at American Society of Cinematographers Awards – Full Winner’s List

The American Society of Cinematographers handed out its best visual storytelling in feature film award to “Elvis” on Sunday night, and in doing so, Mandy Walker has become the first woman to win the top prize in the society’s history.

Walker triumphed over Greig Fraser (“The Batman”), Darius Khondji (“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”), Claudio Miranda (“Top Gun: Maverick” and Roger Deakins (“Empire of Light”) in a very competitive race.

Walker‘s win comes as Oscar voting ends on March 7, where she is also nominated. She became only the third woman ever nominated for cinematography for her work on “Elvis.” Rachel Morrison (“Mudbound”) made history as the first female DP to land a nom in 2018, while Ari Wegner was nominated last year for “The Power of the Dog.”

Other winners included Carl Herse for “Barry.” Ben Bernhard and Riju Das for “All That Breathes” and “The Old Man.”

Gina Prince-Bythewood presented Viola Davis with the Board of Governors Award. The actress and producer delivered a passionate speech about making a mark and legacy said, “The 57-year-old Viola was clear in her purpose, in the projects that she wants to create, in the people that I want to be in these projects because I am very committed to bringing Black women to the forefront.”

Hong Chau, Jake Gyllenhaal, Prince-Bythewood and S.S. Rajamouli and M.M. Keeravani were among those who presented awards.

The 37th Annual ASC Awards ceremony returned to a full in-person component at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

See the full list of winners below:

Feature Film

Spotlight

Sturla Brandth Grøvlen, DFF – “War Sailor” (DCM Film)

Documentary

Ben Bernhard and Riju Das – “All That Breathes” (HBO/HBO Max)

Motion Picture, Limited Series, or Pilot Made for Television

Sean Porter – “The Old Man – I” (FX)

Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Non-Commercial

M. David Mullen, ASC – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?” (Prime Video)

Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Commercial

Jules O’Loughlin, ASC, ACS – “The Old Man – IV” (FX)

Episode of a Half-Hour Television Series

Carl Herse – “Barry – Starting Now” (HB0/HBO MAX)

