Elvis Costello Previews Spanish-Language ‘This Year’s Model’ With an Election-Timed ‘Crawling to the USA’

Elvis Costello has released a Spanish-language version of his 1979 song “Crawling to the USA,” seemingly timed as an implicit commentary on current American politics, days before the U.S. presidential election.

It’s the first song to be released from “Spanish Model,” an album to be released this year that has prominent singers from the Latin music realm singing the songs from Costello’s classic “This Year’s Model” album in Spanish, over the original backing tracks. The project, which was put together by Costello’s recent producer, Sebastian Krys — one of the leading producers in Latin music — was originally set to come out this year but has been pushed back to 2021.

The espanol “Crawling to the USA” is sung by Gian Marco, one of the top names in Peruvian music, and Nicole Zignago, a Peruvian-born singer who now resides in L.A., with Spanish translation by Mitre. Costello, who has not formally announced the “Spanish Model” album, indicated in a tweet that the recording may only be online for a short time at the present, writing, “Get this one while you can.”

Available only on Spotify, It’s the only officially unreleased track that Costello has put up as an entry in his “50 Songs for 50 Days” series, a playlist that was begun 50 days prior to the American election and is set to conclude on Nov. 3. The songs Costello has included in the sequence all either derive from the more sociopolitically conscious parts of his vast catalog or have titles or lyrics that can be read as having topical connotations.

In tweeting out the song’s (possibly temporary) release on Saturday, Costello included the Spanish translation of a verse from the original song — which was released just after “This Year’s Model,” on the “Americathon” movie soundtrack — that certainly could be seen as having thematic correlations in the present day:

She said, “I catch you taking liberties and they do not impress me

Attach me to your credit card and then you can undress me”

Everybody is on their knees except the Russians and the Chinese

And, of course, the very act of taking a song that dealt with immigration and having it sung in Spanish by non-native singers could be seen as political commentary in and of itself.

In an interview with Variety for his just-released new album, “Hey Clockface,” Costello said he would prefer to wait until the Spanish-language album is ready to come out in 2021 to discuss it in greater depth, but did comment on how pleased he is with how the unprecedented project turned out.

“I know hearing about it in the abstract, people will think it’s a crazy idea,” Costello conceded, “but everything that was done on that record has been done with the most integrity. And I just love the way it sounds.” Speaking of the original backing tracks being maintained, he said, “I think it’s a compliment to the band (the Attractions), to (producer) Nick Lowe, to (engineer) Roger Bechirian… I will say this much: that the new thing that we’ve done with it is another record. It just isn’t the same record. It’s another record using the same foundation. And I’m very proud of what Sebastian’s done on it, snd he really deserves the credit.”

Of the new “Crawling to the USA,” Gian Marco tweeted to Costello — and to his 3.8 million followers — “Grateful and honored for this privilege. Thank you master!”

Costello tweeted to Mitre, “Your superb adaptation of my original lyric and Gian Marco and Nicole’s voices bring a new and immediate story to a track cut with the Attractions in 1978. I look forward to 2021 when can share all of these remarkable new versions. Get this one while you can.”

As for the “50 Songs for 50 Days” playlist, perusing it leads to some obvious conclusions about Costello’s thoughts on U.S. politics and, very likely, Donald Trump, while other titles require more interpretation.

For example, the song published Sunday, the day after the Spanish-language “Crawling to the USA” was released, is his cover of Randy Newman’s “I’ve Been Wrong Before,” a song of cynicism and disappointment leavening faith and hope. Is the meaning that everyone might turn out to be wrong about which way the presidential election will swing? Or that we might be mistaken in imagining what sort of fixes lay in store with any one candidate?