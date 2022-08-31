Elvis actress Shonka Dukureh's cause of death revealed

Lester Fabian Brathwaite
·2 min read

Actress and singer Shonka Dukureh made her big-screen debut this year in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, only to tragically die shortly after the film's release. Her death at 44 came as a shock, and now the cause has been revealed.

According to the Tennessee's Davidson County Medical Examiner's office, Dukureh died of natural causes. The official cause was "hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease," a representative for the medical examiner's office told the Los Angeles Times and other outlets.

Hypertension is also known as high blood pressure, while atherosclerosis is the buildup of fats, cholesterol, and other substances in and on the artery walls, causing arteries to narrow, blocking blood flow, and to potentially burst, leading to a blood clot.

Dukureh was found dead the morning of July 21 in the bedroom of her Nashville apartment, which she shared with her two young children. One of her children found her unresponsive and ran to a neighbor's apartment to call 911.

Shonka Dukureh as Big Mama Thornton in 'Elvis'
Shonka Dukureh as Big Mama Thornton in 'Elvis'

Kane Skennar/Warner Bros. Shonka Dukureh as Big Mama Thornton in 'Elvis'

"Shonka was just starting to find a larger audience for her tremendous talent, and I got to see her uplift whole crowds of people at Coachella and beyond," Luhrmann wrote of Dukureh upon her passing. "A favorite word of Shonka's, in daily use, was 'blessings,' and I, along with the entire Elvis cast, crew, and musical collaborators, feel truly blessed to have had time with her."

Dukureh's role in Elvis as Big Mama Thornton, the iconic R&B singer-songwriter who first recorded "Hound Dog," marked the Nashville native's first film. Earlier this year she was also seen in the music video for Doja Cat's "Vegas," from the Elvis soundtrack.

In addition to her work in Elvis, Dukureh recorded with and provided background vocals for the likes of Nick Cave, Mike Farris, Jamie Lidell and the Royal Pharaohs, and many more. Prior to her death, she also had plans to release her first full-length album.

Related content:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • See How Model Valentina Ferrer Gets Red-Carpet Ready for the 2022 VMAS Alongside Her Adorable Son Río

    Model and wellness entrepreneur Valentina Ferrer gives PEOPLE an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at how she got glam for the 2022 VMAs red carpet — and her beautiful son Río, whom she shares with Reggaeton superstar, J Balvin, makes a cameo! Check out all the gorgeous photos right here.

  • Defending champ Daniil Medvedev starts smoothly as Stefanos Tsitsipas goes home

    Tsitsipas lost the first 11 games while Medvedev eased past Stefan Kozlov.

  • Luke Bell death: Country singer dies aged 32

    Musician was found dead days after going missing

  • Country Singer Luke Bell Dead at 32 After Going Missing in Arizona

    The musician was found dead in Tucson, Arizona on Monday, more than a week after he was reported missing

  • Love Is Blind 's Iyanna 'Went to Sleep Crying' Over 'Mean' Comments After Announcing Split from Jarrette

    Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones, who got married on season 2 of the hit Netflix series, announced their separation in a joint Instagram statement on Aug. 17

  • Mountie who investigated N.S. mass shooter linked to murder case under federal review

    HALIFAX — An RCMP officer who investigated the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooter has been linked to the alleged mishandling of a 2017 murder case that is under federal review. Const. Greg Wiley is among three officers named in a 2018 police review of the gaps in the RCMP's response to the murder case of Susie Butlin. The report was released with officer names unredacted this week by the public inquiry investigating the 2020 mass shooting. Butlin, from Bayhead, N.S., had complained to the RCMP about

  • Coronation Street's James suffers shock collapse in 31 new spoiler pictures

    All the latest Coronation Street spoilers, pictures and gossip from the cobbles.

  • Parents wake to teen’s screams after man barricades himself in her room, Texas cops say

    The man was out on bond when he broke into the home, authorities say.

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Locals raise thousands in donations for all 6 killed in Barrie car crash

    A group of women in Barrie is hoping to raise $60,000 for the six young people killed in a car crash on a closed road in Barrie, Ont., last weekend. Ripple of Kindness, with support from Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, has raised more than $11,000 for the families of Luke West, Curtis King, River Wells, Haley Marin, Jersey Mitchell and Jason O'Connor. They were killed in a single-vehicle collision in the south end of Barrie, about an hour north of Toronto, and were found early Sunday morning. "While t

  • Blue Jays fans reeling after getting swept by Angels

    Sunday's sloppy, mistake-filled loss to the Angels sent a number of Blue Jays fans off the deep end.

  • End of an era: Dawson College basketball coach Joel Tyrrell retires after 49 years

    After nearly half a century spent mentoring players, basketball coach Joel Tyrrell announced his retirement from the athletic department at Dawson College. Tyrrell started as a social sciences student in 1973, and stayed at the CEGEP until his last day on Aug. 19. "I had the opportunity to work with some amazing coaches at this college, who inspired me to pursue the career," Tyrrell said on the school's court on Saturday. "I felt it was time to step aside and give somebody else the opportunity."

  • Canadian Chase Brown has stellar opening to Illinois' 2022 NCAA opener

    Canadian Chase Brown showed why he was on the 2023 Senior Bowl watch list. The Illinois running back ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in the Illini's season-opening 38-6 win over Wyoming on Saturday. The five-foot-11, 205-pound native of London, Ont., also became the 19th player in school history to rush for over 2,000 career yards and first since 2011 (excluding quarterbacks) to score three touchdowns in a game. "He's just really patient," Illinois head coach Bret Bielema sa

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Alberta equestrian rides across Mongolian landscape in world's toughest horse race

    An Alberta woman spent a gruelling 10 days trekking more than 1,000 kilometres across Mongolia on horseback. Adele Dobler, a helicopter pilot, was one of 48 riders selected in a lottery of 2,000 applicants to participate in the Mongol Derby, considered the hardest and longest horse-riding race in the world. Dobler had wanted to compete in a race like the Mongol derby since she was nine years old. "I'm 36 now, so I've been thinking about it for a long time," she said while on CBC Edmonton's Radio

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with