Elvis Actress Olivia DeJonge Pays Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley: 'Forever Indebted to Her'

Olivia DeJonge is honoring Lisa Marie Presley.

After Elvis star Austin Butler and director Baz Luhrmann paid tribute to the King of Rock n' Roll's only daughter after her death this week, fellow film star DeJonge, 24 — who played Priscilla Presley in the biopic — also shared some words on social media.

"Shattered," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Privileged to have felt her magnificent presence. And forever indebted to her, for the kindness and love she showed me, and the entire Elvis family."

"All of my love to Priscilla, Riley, Harper and Finley," DeJonge added, referring to Lisa Marie's surviving family members.

DeJonge's tribute comes just days after Priscilla, 77, confirmed her daughter's death to PEOPLE in a statement on Thursday night. She was 54.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," said Priscilla "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known."

She added: "We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Lisa Marie had previously made her final public appearance at the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday. At the awards show, Butler, 31, and Lisa Marie appeared excited to see each other on the carpet, where she held on to the actor's arm while he walked slowly and was attentive to her.

Butler won best actor in a drama at the Globes, where Lisa Marie was in the audience alongside her mother to cheer him on. In his acceptance speech, Butler thanked the Presleys "for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me."

"Lisa Marie, Priscilla," he continued, "I love you forever."

Later in the week, Butler shared his own tribute to Lisa Marie, writing in a statement shared with PEOPLE that his "heart is completely shattered" for her children and mother after "the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie."

"I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared," he continued. "Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered."

Luhrmann also touched on Lisa Marie's "warmth" when sharing a tribute to her on social media this week. "Over the last year, the entire Elvis movie family and I have felt the privilege of Lisa Marie's kind embrace," the director, 60, wrote. "Her sudden, shocking loss has devastated people all around the world. I know her fans everywhere join me in sharing prayers of love and support with her mother, Priscilla, and her wonderful daughters Riley, Finley and Harper."

"Lisa Marie, we will miss your warmth, your smile, your love," he concluded.

Others who have shared their condolences with the Presley family include Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Linda Thompson, ex-husband Nicolas Cage, Billy Bush, and more. Cage, 59, said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter that the loss of his ex-wife is "devastating news."

"Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken," the actor wrote. "I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin."