Elvictor Group Inc. Engages the Law Firm of Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP (EGS)

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elvictor Group Inc (OTC Pink: ELVG) (“Elvictor” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP, New York, New York (EGS) to provide outside counsel to the Company on capital market related legal matters.



About Elvictor Group, Inc.:

Elvictor Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: ELVG), a Nevada corporation, is a technology centric company driving innovation and efficiencies in global ship management. Utilizing leading edge technologies, Elvictor is developing, deploying, and converging innovative technologies that can improve vessel and crew management performance. Technologies that drive specific solutions that improve the efficient operation of vessels with cost-effective, timely, and reliable solutions. Solutions that meet the complex global regulatory compliance requirements of global crew and ship management and ensure that its clients achieve their goals and objectives. For more information, visit http://www.elvictor.com.

CONTACTS:

Elvictor Group Inc.

management@elvictorgroup.com

Investor Relations / Media Contact:

Nicolas Bornozis / Paul Lampoutis

Capital Link, Inc.

230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536

New York, N.Y. 10169

Tel.: (212) 661-7566

Fax: (212) 661-7526

Email: elvictor@capitallink.com



