Elver eel fishery closure extended: DFO cites conservation and safety issues

GUYSBOROUGH -- The federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) has extended the closure of the elver eel fishery – for eels under 10 centimeters in length – in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick for another 45 days, as of May 29.

The decision was announced on the DFO Maritimes Twitter feed on Wednesday, May 30.

The fishery – among the most lucrative in the world, garnering up to $5,000 per kilogram – will remain closed, the post stated, “due to conservation and safety concerns.”

Further Tweets stated, “Fishery officers have been conducting extensive enforcement and monitoring activities, which has led to over 110 arrests along with the seizure of gear, nets and five vehicles… [and] will continue to monitor and disrupt unauthorized elver harvesting, purchase, sale and export, in partnership with other law enforcement agencies.”

In the initial Fisheries Management Order prohibiting the fishing of elvers issued on April 15, DFO Minister Joyce Murray wrote, “It is imperative that fishing of elvers stop immediately in order for the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) to review the management and conservation measures for this fishery…the rise in elver fishing activity results in increased concurrent fishing from commercial and non-commercial eels harvesters on the same rivers, which is causing disputes between harvesters, and these disputes have required DFO’s Conservation and Protection officials and local police to intervene…conflict on the water between harvesters has escalated to threats of violence and the safety of harvesters is at risk, which constitutes a threat to the proper management and control of the fishery.”

Elvers typically run from May to June in Nova Scotia. The extension of the closure order on the fishery will exceed the run season, eliminating the elver eel fishery this year. Wine Harbour Fisheries, located near Sherbrooke, had only caught 33 kilograms of their 1,032-kilogram quota before the first temporary closure was announced in April. With the extension of the closure, the company in unlikely to catch any more of their quota.

As reported in this newspaper in April, the company has hired law firm Cox & Palmer and filed an application for judicial review of the closure order with the Federal Court of Canada.

Lois Ann Dort, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Guysborough Journal