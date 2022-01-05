Elucida Oncology to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elucida Oncology, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the next frontier in targeted cancer therapy, announced today that Geno Germano, CEO and President of Elucida Oncology, and Ian Somaiya, CFO and CBO of Elucida Oncology, will present at two upcoming virtual investor conferences:



The 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Time: 8:30 a.m. EST.

2022 B. Riley Virtual Oncology Conference

Date: Friday, January 28, 2022

Time: 10:30 a.m. EST.

Mr. Germano will provide an overview of key upcoming milestones and give a corporate update on Elucida Oncology’s novel ultra-small C’Dot drug delivery platform, with its lead program, ELU001, in Phase a 1/2 trial in patients with solid tumors overexpressing folate receptor alpha (FRa). The company’s C’Dot-Drug-Conjugates, or CDCs, are unique in their ability to deliver a higher concentration of drug payload to solid tumors, penetrate the tumor for greater distribution of that payload, and achieve higher target avidity as compared with antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), which have proven effective in the treatment of cancer.

A live webcast of the J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference presentation will be available to attendees via the conference portal. A live webcast and replay of the B. Riley presentation will be available at the News & Media section of the company’s website.

About Elucida Oncology

Elucida Oncology, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the next frontier in targeted cancer therapy with its first-in-class, ultra-small nanoparticle C’Dot drug conjugate (CDC) platform. CDCs are designed to penetrate deeper into tumors and deliver a significantly higher payload compared to antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). This combined with greater avidity for the target antigen, longer retention in tumors with minimal systemic exposure due to rapid renal clearance confers unique Target or Clear® properties. In preclinical studies, this has resulted in enhanced efficacy irrespective of antigen expression levels with reduced off-target toxicity, thereby potentially addressing the limitations of ADCs and other novel drug carriers. For more information, please visit www.elucidaoncology.com.

Story continues

Investor and BD Contact: Media Contact: M. Ian Somaiya

Chief Financial and Business Officer

Elucida Oncology, Inc.

isomaiya@elucidaoncology.com

media@elucidaoncology.com





