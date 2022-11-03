Elucida Oncology to Present at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

·1 min read
MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elucida Oncology, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the next frontier in targeted cancer therapy, announced today that management will participate at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference, taking place at the Lotte New York Palace on November 29-December 1, 2022. Geno Germano, President and CEO, will be presenting on behalf of the company, and will also be available for 1X1 investor meetings along with Elucida’s CFO and CBO, Ian Somaiya.

Presentation details are as follows:

Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference, Lotte New York Palace
Location: Harlem Track | Kennedy 2, 4th Floor
Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Time: 9:50 a.m. – 10:10 a.m. EST

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at the News & Media section of the company’s website. A replay will be available for approximately 90 days following the conference.

About Elucida Oncology

Elucida Oncology, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the next frontier in targeted cancer therapy with its first-in-class, ultra-small nanoparticle C’Dot drug conjugate (CDC) platform. CDCs are designed to penetrate deeper into tumors and deliver a significantly higher payload compared to antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). This combined with greater avidity for the target antigen, longer retention in tumors with minimal systemic exposure due to rapid renal clearance confers unique Target or Clear® properties. In preclinical studies, this has resulted in enhanced efficacy irrespective of antigen expression levels with reduced off-target toxicity, thereby potentially addressing the limitations of ADCs and other novel drug carriers. For more information, please visit www.elucidaoncology.com.

Investor and BD Contact:
M. Ian Somaiya
Chief Financial and Business Officer
Elucida Oncology, Inc.
isomaiya@elucidaoncology.com

Media Contact:
media@elucidaoncology.com


