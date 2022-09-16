Eltropy Debuts Industry’s First Humanized AI at Finovate Fall 2022

Eltropy, Inc.
·3 min read
Eltropy, Inc.
Eltropy, Inc.

Fastest-growing FinTech serving community financial institutions revolutionizes the impersonal nature of bots

Kaitlin, at Finovate Fall 2022

Eltropy debuts first humanized AI
Eltropy debuts first humanized AI

Eltropy digital communication platform

The three pillars of Eltropy’s digital communications platform: Intelligence, Automation, Communication.
The three pillars of Eltropy’s digital communications platform: Intelligence, Automation, Communication.
Eltropy debuts first humanized AI
Eltropy debuts first humanized AI

MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eltropy, the digital communications platform for community financial institutions, this week unveiled the industry’s first humanized AI assistant, named Kaitlin, at Finovate Fall 2022 in New York. Bolstered by AI, Kaitlin empowers community financial institutions to deliver a humanized seamless customer experience while reducing contact center volume and handle times.

While consumers have become accustomed to interacting with chatbots and voicebots, it’s often very robotic and impersonal — leaving them demanding a more human experience. Nowhere is that more prominent than for credit unions and community banks who pride themselves on delivering exemplary customer service with a human touch. Eltropy’s new humanized AI solution allows customers to have natural and efficient conversations, almost like speaking to a human agent.

The humanized AI, named Kaitlin, listens and talks like a human, removing the need for keywords or long menus. With advanced natural language processing and machine learning, Kaitlin becomes smarter with each interaction, and can be customized based on the needs of each individual community financial institution.

“The reaction from the Finovate audience clearly demonstrates that our industry wants a humanized AI solution as the next evolution in bot technology” states Murali Mahalingam, VP and Founder of Marsview, whom Eltropy acquired in August, 2022. “Our vision of delivering a platform that can incorporate Texting, Video Banking, voice, Secure Chat, cobrowsing enhanced by AI sets us apart from the industry and delivers a personalized experience for consumers. Eltropy acquired Marsview specifically to utilize AI and create the industry leading platform for humanized AI.”

With Kaitlin, Eltropy deepens its commitment to three key pillars of its Digital Communications Platform:

  1. Communication

  2. Automation

  3. Intelligence

The three pillars of Eltropy’s digital communications platform: Intelligence, Automation, Communication.
The three pillars of Eltropy’s digital communications platform: Intelligence, Automation, Communication.

By creating a platform that blends each of these pillars, Eltropy seeks to help financial institutions reach new levels of efficiency. Instead of community financial institutions having to piece together each of these technologies by working with separate vendors - Eltropy now provides Communication, Automation, and Intelligence in a single platform that can scale.

A singular integrated platform streamlines the customer service experience, enhances brand loyalty, and also eases staffing strains by automating responses to phone calls. Along with delivering a more rewarding experience for agents that can increase their productivity, community financial institutions can recognize lowered costs and expenses. Eltropy’s Digital Communications Platform is currently available and can provide actionable insights and intelligence that can grow and scale with the needs of credit unions and community banks of all sizes.

For more information

About Eltropy
Eltropy enables financial institutions to digitally engage in a secure and compliant way. Using our world-class digital communications platform, community financial institutions can improve operations, engagement and productivity. Community banks and Credit Unions use Eltropy to communicate with consumers via Text, Video, Secure Chat, co-browsing, screen sharing and chatbot technology — all integrated in a single platform bolstered by AI, skill-based routing and other contact center capabilities. For more information about Eltropy, please visit https://eltropy.com.

CONTACT

Codeword Agency
eltropy@codewordagency.com 
856-599-1879

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0809fd55-bf22-4ba6-98c1-3bf5ca90562c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/219cd160-112b-4136-a9bd-5a1c8b36ec0b


Latest Stories

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Ruud laments missed chances in US Open loss to Alcaraz

    NEW YORK (AP) — As chants of their last name rang out through Arthur Ashe Stadium, Casper Ruud's father proudly recorded a video of him accepting the U.S. Open runner-up trophy. “Good memory for life,” Christian Ruud said. It might have been so much better had Casper been able to win the third set when he had chances. Unable to convert two set points there, Ruud lost to Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 on Sunday in his second Grand Slam final. The younger Ruud also was the runner-up at the

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Wynn's goal is always to be disruptive and get to the opposing quarterback

    HAMILTON — The defensive formations and schemes in pro football are detailed and complicated but the ultimate goal for Dylan Wynn has never wavered. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive tackle's main priority, game in and game out, revolves around being disruptive, getting to the quarterback and making his life miserable "Isn't that the story about football, though," Wynn said with a smile. "That's what we've been told since we were kids. "That's why I love my job so much. I get to directly affect

  • Italian star Lorenzo Insigne returns to training with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Italian star Lorenzo Insigne returned to training Wednesday after missing Toronto FC's weekend loss in Atlanta due to what the MLS team described as a "personal family situation." The club did not detail the matter when Insigne was absent from training last Thursday, but it was serious enough for fellow Italian Domenico Criscito to also skip practice "to support Lorenzo and his family." TFC lost 4-2 in Atlanta on Saturday, all but ending its slim hopes of making the playoffs. Prior to

  • Minor leaguers form union, 17 days after organizing began

    NEW YORK (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players Association became the bargaining agent for more than 5,500 minor leaguers on Wednesday, completing a lightning fast organization campaign that launched just 17 days earlier. Minor leaguers, who earn as little as $10,400 per season, are expected to negotiate for an initial collective bargaining agreement during the offseason. Martin Scheinman, the sport’s independent arbitrator, notified Major League Baseball and the union that a majority of the

  • Reports reveal Calgary Flames' home arena is literally falling apart

    Madison Square Garden is the only NHL arena older than the Scotiabank Saddledome, which is reportedly deteriorating "at an accelerated rate."

  • Canada routs South Africa to book rematch with France at men's U23 wheelchair basketball worlds

    Canada earned its second straight victory at the men's under-23 wheelchair basketball world championships on Wednesday, beating South Africa 71-30. The win sends Canada into the ninth-place seeding game at the tournament in Phuket, Thailand. It'll play France, who it edged by two points earlier in the tournament. "It's nice to get another win under our belt. We can see the confidence building in the group," said head coach Darrell Nordell. "We're doing a better job of playing a full 40 minutes a

  • Vite scores first MLS goal, helps Vancouver Whitecaps to 3-0 victory over L.A. Galaxy

    VANCOUVER — After a crucial win, Jake Nerwinski stood at centre field and delivered an impassioned speech to his Vancouver Whitecaps teammates Wednesday night. The 3-0 victory over the L.A. Galaxy not only snapped a three-game losing skid for the 'Caps, it also preserved the club's faint playoff hopes. “I told the guys that this is a statement win to say that we're not giving up, we're not bottling this season," Nerwinski said. Vancouver (10-14-7) remains six points below the playoff bar with th

  • Cowboys QB Prescott to miss multiple weeks with hand injury

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will need surgery for a fractured bone in his throwing hand sustained in the season opener and will miss multiple weeks. The quarterback got hurt in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Prescott's right hand made contact with rushing linebacker Shaquil Barrett when throwing a pass. Prescott said he initially thought he had just jammed his hand, like he has many times before, but r

  • Report: Oilers, Flames appear most likely to land ex-Canuck Jake Virtanen

    Jake Virtanen is aiming for an NHL return, and two Alberta teams appear to have emerged as the frontrunners to land the former Canucks forward.

  • Newfoundland Rogues go rogue, will switch up leagues next season

    The Newfoundland Rogues basketball team will leave the American Basketball Association and join The Basketball League for its upcoming season, the team leadership announced Thursday. Team owner Tony Kenny said COVID-19-related travel difficulties played a major role in the decision to change leagues. The Newfoundland Rogues played — and won — six games as part of the American Basketball Association before being forced to suspend games last winter. The TBL has a partnership with the National Bask

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra