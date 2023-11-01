Elton John's Atlanta Condo Sells For $7.2 Million — See Inside!

The singer-songwriter's 13,332 square-foot condo was originally made up of six individual units that were combined into one large residence

Elton John has officially found a buyer for his Atlanta condo.

A little more than a month after the "Rocket Man" singer, 76, originally listed his 13,332 square-foot condo, it sold for $7,225,000, according to Sotheby's. Chase Mizell of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing.

The condo was originally comprised of six different units, but the British pop star merged them together, into one massive residence. It ended up selling for almost 45 percent higher than the asking price, the agency confirmed with PEOPLE.

With four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, three partial bathrooms, and sweeping skyline views, John's former living space is quite suitable for entertaining and hosting.

A gallery hall makes ample space for an office or art studio, while the living room has a variety of seating — and is spacious enough to host a large group.

The master bedroom where John resided featured giant closets, as well as a seating area, and even a spa-style bathroom.

The condo also boasts an in-home gym as well as a full spa room — along with access to nine parking spots, six storage units, and five wine storage units.

The name of John's 2004 album, which was titled Peachtree Road, was inspired by this condo, according to Rolling Stone. The album was released shortly after one of John's most successful albums of the early 2000s, titled West Coast.

Even though John hails from England, he's expressed a softness for Atlanta over the last 31 years he's lived there.

John told the Wall Street Journal in September that his love for the city began in the early 1990s when he was just out of rehab and dating someone who lived in the area.

“The only people I knew were real people, who had normal jobs,” he said. “The city adopted me and I adopted it.”

John expressed a similar sentiment in a 1998 interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, saying he appreciated how welcoming people were.

"People here have always been that nice to me… I’ve always been welcomed. I feel at home," he said.

According to the WSJ, the condo served as his U.S. home base while touring, so it was time to sell now that his farewell tour is behind him.

The musician now appears to spend a significant amount of his time at his residence in France. John owns a 1920s villa that's situated in the French Riviera town of Nice. There, he has hosted a wide range of big-name celebrities, including Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

According to Architectural Digest, John also has homes in Los Angeles, in England, and in Venice, Italy.



