Elton John in tears as President Biden surprises him with medal at White House gig

·2 min read

Sir Elton John has played for Joe Biden and about 2,000 fans on the White House lawn as part of his farewell tour, with the singer in tears as the president awarded him a medal.

Introducing the star, Mr Biden said: "Like so many Americans, our family loves his music. It's clear Elton John's music has changed our lives."

The president said in his 2017 book that he sang Crocodile Rock to his son Beau when he was a child, and again when he was dying of cancer.

Sir Elton performed the song at Friday's gig, as well as tracks such as Tiny Dancer, Rocketman and Your Song.

Nurses, teachers, emergency services workers and LGBTQ activists were among the audience at the show, intended to honour what the White House called "everyday heroes".

The singer, 75, said the performance was the "icing on the cake" of his decades-long career.

Elton had previously declined to play for former president Donald Trump's inauguration but appeared in his element at Friday's gig.

And there was a surprise too - with President Biden awarding him the National Humanities Medal.

"I'm flabbergasted," said a tearful Sir Elton. "I will treasure this."

"I don't know how to take a compliment very well," he added.

"But it's wonderful to be here amongst so many people who have helped my AIDS foundation and my heroes, the ones that work day to day on the front line."

In between songs, Elton gave shout-outs to the likes of ex-president George W Bush for his administration's plan to tackle AIDS - and former first lady Laura Bush was in the audience.

The singer's foundation has raised more than £400m to combat the virus around the world since being set up in 1992.

Elton is in the middle of a farewell tour that includes a show in Washington on Saturday and gigs across America until mid-November.

It heads to Australia and New Zealand at the end of the year before heading to Europe in March - where dates include nine days at London's O2 Arena.

Latest Stories

  • Hurricane Fiona to hit Canada

    The Canadian Hurricane Centre says the storm ‘has the potential to be a landmark weather event’

  • Johnny Knoxville uses Taser gun to punish 'Jackass' teammates on 'Celebrity Family Feud'

    Chaos ensued during the season finale, particularly when Knoxville tased his teammates whenever they gave a "terrible" answer.

  • Trump's path to stall documents probe narrows after legal setbacks

    (Reuters) -Donald Trump's bid to impede a criminal investigation into his possession of documents taken from the White House has begun to unravel, legal experts said, after courtroom setbacks including doubts expressed by judges about the former U.S. president's claim that he declassified records seized at his Florida home. Trump has experienced disappointments on multiple fronts this week as his lawyers try to slow down the Justice Department investigation that kicked into high gear with an Aug. 8 court-approved search of his Mar-a-Lago residence in which FBI agents found 11,000 documents including about 100 marked as classified. A three-judge panel of the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday ruled that federal investigators could immediately resume examining the classified records, reversing Florida-based U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon's decision to wall off these documents while an independent arbiter assesses whether any should be withheld as privileged.

  • Trump Rally Staffers Reportedly Tell People To Drop One-Finger QAnon Salute

    Yet Trump again plays "QAnon music," bashes various investigations against him, and falsely claims he won the election.

  • These 7 Trump Properties Are at the Center of New York’s Fraud Lawsuit

    (Bloomberg) -- From his skyscrapers to golf resorts, Donald Trump allegedly manipulated the value of a range of assets that inflated his net worth for years and defrauded banks, insurance companies and the Internal Revenue Service, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes South Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressUnless Rents Rise, Housing Is Set Up for an Epic CrashA G

  • Voices: Trump and his children are in a lot of trouble — more than we ever expected

    New York Attorney General Letitia James just filed a lawsuit that alleges decades-long fraud by the former president, his family and his associates. Even people who have reported on the Trumps for a long time are surprised by its magnitude

  • Hurricane Fiona path - live: Canada on track to be hit with ‘strongest ever’ category 2 storm

    Hurricane-force winds and up to a foot of rain are expected in some areas

  • Travellers who have visited Cuba in last 11 years will need visa to enter US

    <strong>Exclusive: </strong>Trump’s final travel act, ranking the island alongside Iran, North Korea and Cuba, could affect hundreds of thousands of UK holidaymakers

  • Megan Fox Is an '80s Neon Dream in a Lime Green Thongkini

    Megan Fox brought the cutest '80s-inspired neon green and hot pink bikini on vacation with Machine Gun Kelly. Shop her Instagram swimsuit looks here.

  • Name Game: Team Fleury name iced at PointsBet Invitational in favour of Team Homan

    The name game was played before Thursday's opening draw at the PointsBet Invitational as the Team Fleury name was iced in favour of Team Homan. The team asked event organizers to make the switch and Curling Canada agreed to the change for this event, a federation spokesman said in an email. Tracy Fleury joined the powerhouse rink in the off-season and is serving as skip while throwing third stones. Rachel Homan, who skipped the team last season, still throws last rock on a rink that includes sec

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • AP source: MacKinnon signs 8-year deal, highest paid in NHL

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche are making Nathan MacKinnon the highest-paid player in the NHL’s salary cap era. MacKinnon, who just turned 27 earlier this month, signed an eight-year contract that is worth $100.8 million, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team did not announce terms of the contract. His new $12.6 million salary cap hit that goes into effect at the start of the 2023-2

  • Americans add to lead at Presidents Cup as Canada's Conners, Pendrith paired together

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Taylor Pendrith centred himself over the ball, took a breath, and rolled his putt 13 feet, five inches into the hole. He pumped his fist and embraced partner Corey Conners on the 18th green as the international team celebrated on the fairway and fans cheered. Pendrith's putt kept the hopes of a draw against Americans Billy Horschel and Max Homa alive in the second round of the Presidents Cup, a potentially critical half point for the international team. But Homa extinguished th

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • 'Seismic change:' Jets GM Cheveldayoff excited to have Bowness behind bench

    WINNIPEG — Kevin Cheveldayoff knows he didn’t make big changes to the Winnipeg Jets roster in the off-season, but the general manager believes hiring Rick Bowness as head coach was a "seismic" move that should pay off. "I think we had a seismic change on July 4 when we changed the coaching staff here, the philosophy,” Cheveldayoff told media Thursday after watching the former Dallas Stars head coach run Day 1 of training camp. “I think if you just watched even the drills today and … watched the

  • Defenceman Brady Keeper vows to be 'better than ever' in return to Canucks' camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — A year after a heinous injury scuttled his hockey season, Brady Keeper is back with the Vancouver Canucks — and looking to cement his spot on the team. The 26-year-old defenceman lay on the ice, screaming in pain after breaking both the tibia and fibia in his left leg at the end of training camp last September. It was his first injury in his professional hockey career, and one that forced a second abbreviated season in a row after COVID-19 curtailed the previous campaign. "It wa

  • Avalanche make Nathan MacKinnon highest-paid player in NHL

    The Colorado Avalanche have signed forward Nathan MacKinnon to an eight-year, $100.8 million extension.

  • Flames re-sign Adam Ruzicka to two-year deal on eve of training camp

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have re-signed Slovak forward Adam Ruzicka to a two-year contract worth US$1.525 million The contract, which counts $752,500 against the salary cap, is a two-way contract in the first year and one-way in the second. Calgary's fourth-round pick (109th overall) in 2017 scored five goals and had five assists in 28 games for the Flames last season. Ruzicka, 23, also had 11 goals and nine assists in 16 games for the AHL's Stockton Heat. He spent four seasons in the Ontari

  • Deanne Rose's injury a blow to Canadian women's 2023 World Cup preparations

    Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh

  • Canada remains undefeated at FIBA women's World Cup with 59-45 win over France

    SYDNEY, Australia — It took less than five minutes for Canada's women's basketball team to turn Friday's World Cup game versus France into a romp. The Canadians' 17-0 run that straddled the second and third quarters surprised even coach Victor Lapena. "17? I didn't know," Lapena said, with raised eyebrows, in the post-game press conference. "Fantastic." Nirra Fields scored 17 points, while Kayla Alexander had a game-high 14 rebounds plus nine points and the Canadians (2-0) beat France 59-45 to r