Elton John announces new chapter for autobiography containing 'backstage tantrums and celebrity drama'

Yahoo Entertainment is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Elton John's best-selling autobiography is getting a special update as the singer has written a new chapter for the upcoming October release of the paperback edition of his book Me.

It's set to bring fans "up to date" as the 73-year-old continued on his farewell tour and won the Best Original Song gong at the 92nd Academy Awards since it was first published last year - but John has hinted the new version won’t be devoid of drama.

"It's been quite a year, a film, my farewell tour and the incredible response to my autobiography, Me, and just when I thought my life couldn't get anymore unbelievable I went and won an Oscar," he said in a video to fans.

Read more: Elton John gives financial assistance to former fiancée

View photos Sir Elton John signs copies of his autobiography "Me" for fans at Waterstones Piccadilly on November 20, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Macmillan) More

"My paperback comes out in October and we've bought it up to date with a brand new chapter.

"Everything that's made me laugh and cry and the friendships I've gained and lost and even the odd tantrum."

He added in a tweet: "I was so touched by the response to 'Me' - my autobiography - that I wanted to add something special to the paperback. You'll find a new chapter bringing it right up to date, full of backstage tantrums and celebrity drama. - E xx."

I was so touched by the response to 'Me' - my autobiography - that I wanted to add something special to the paperback. You'll find a new chapter bringing it right up to date, full of backstage tantrums and celebrity drama. - E xx 🚀 #EltonJohnBookhttps://t.co/EuikJJ9TWb pic.twitter.com/wL3Inm2B99 — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 24, 2020

He picked up the Oscar for track (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again alongside long-time collaborator Bernie Taupin earlier this year. The song was featured in his biopic Rocketman, which was released to acclaim in May last year.

Me saw John cover his journey from a young boy in Pinner to a global music star as he charted his up and downs along the way, including a couple of famous feuds.

View photos Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin pose with their Awards for Best Original Song, "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" ('Rocketman') inside The Press Room of the 92nd Annual Academy Awards held at Hollywood and Highland on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images) More

He detailed how he had a spat with Tina Turner which saw him tell the singer to stick her song Proud Mary "up her a**e" after she told him he "looked fat" in Versace clothing.

John revealed all in his memoir as he claimed they butted heads as they planned a tour together in 1997.

Read more: Elton John postpones 2020 tour dates

It also saw him delve into the complicated relationship he shared with his mother Sheila Farebrother, who died in 2017, as he stopped speaking to her for seven years over a comment she made about his husband David Furnish.

In addition to the more turbulent times of his life, John also wrote on his happiness in his marriage to Furnish and how they came to welcome sons Elijah, seven, and Zachary, nine, into their family.