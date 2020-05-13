Elton John 'thrilled' to be included in 'Killing Eve' episode

Elton John performs at Mt Smart Stadium on February 16, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Dave Simpson/WireImage)

Two pop culture icons collided in the latest instalment of hit series Killing Eve as Elton John became a focal point when Villanelle (Jodie Comer) travelled to Russia to be reunited with her long-lost family.

Her younger half-brother Bor'ka (Temirlan Blaev) was revealed to be a super fan of the star, desperate to attend a world tour of his and the episode had Comer's character dress up as John in one scene as she spent time with her new-found sibling.

John shared a still from the show to Instagram of Comer in costume in a wig and statement glasses and wrote: "#KillingEve is such a groundbreaking series and I was thrilled to be included in this week's episode.

"I think the glasses suit you @jodiemcomer!"

The actor herself was clearly elated as she shared the post on her Instagram Stories while adding: "I can't even act cool, I'm going to look at this whenever I'm sad."

References to John were littered throughout the episode and even within its title, "Are You From Pinner?", as Bor'ka questioned whether Villanelle originated from John's hometown before learning her real identity.

Villanelle was reunited with her family in episodes 5 of season 3. (Sid Gentle/BBC)

In addition, as Villanelle spent her first evening with her family, they all broke out into an impromptu rendition of Crocodile Rock around the dinner table.

Finally, the - quite literally - explosive ending saw Bor'ka get his hands on the means to buy tickets to see John courtesy of Villanelle who stormed out of the house, presumably to leave her remaining family behind once more.