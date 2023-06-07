Elton John introduced Prince Harry to his lawyer who suggested taking legal action

Prince Harry with Sir Elton John - Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

The Duke of Sussex has revealed that he was introduced to David Sherborne, a privacy and defamation specialist, by Sir Elton John and his husband, David Furnish, during a holiday that he and Meghan had enjoyed with the couple in France.

Asked when he had first approached solicitors about making a claim against the publisher, he suggested that in fact it had been Mr Sherborne’s idea.

“I didn’t go to them, I bumped into Mr Sherborne in France,” he said. “It’s in my book.”

In his memoir, Spare, Harry revealed that he and Meghan had felt “confident” and “courageous” after a hugely successful tour of South Africa in September 2019 and so used the moment to announce that they were suing three British tabloids over their “disgraceful conduct” and “longstanding practice of hacking into people’s phones”.

Harry, 38, is suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) for damages, claiming journalists at its titles – which also include the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People – were linked to methods including phone hacking, so-called “blagging” or gaining information by deception, and use of private investigators for unlawful activities.

He said: “It was partially down to Elton and David. At the end of our recent visit they’d introduced us to a barrister, an acquaintance of theirs, a lovely fellow who knew more about the phone-hacking scandal than anyone I’d ever met.

“He’d shared with me his expertise, plus loads of open-court evidence, and when I told him I wished there was something I could do with it, when I complained that we’d been blocked at every turn by the Palace, he offered a breathtakingly elegant work-around.

“Why not hire your own lawyer?”

The Duke said in his book that the thought had never occurred to him but Mr Sherborne was duly hired.

In the High Court on Wednesday, barrister Andrew Green KC tried to ascertain how the claim had materialised.

“So prior to bumping into Mr Sherborne in France, you hadn’t sought advice from lawyers about whether you had a claim against the Mirror Group?” he asked.

“No. Nothing at all,” the Duke replied.

He admitted that before that meeting he had not considered taking legal action as he had never been shown any evidence.

It was “all contained within the palace”, he said, adding that he would never have been allowed to make a complaint.

Mr Sherborne’s clients have included the Duke’s late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, actor Michael Douglas, former prime minister Sir Tony Blair and Coleen Rooney at the Wagatha Christie trial.

Sir Elton settled a phone-hacking claim against News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, in 2019, and is part of a current joint claim brought by Harry and others, represented by Mr Sherborne, over alleged unlawful information gathering at Associated Newspapers Limited.

The publisher “vigorously denies” the claims.

To lose case would be an “injustice”

Mr Green asked the Duke if he would be “relieved or disappointed” if the court found that he had never been hacked by any Mirror Group journalist.

He replied: “I’m not entirely sure… I believe that phone hacking was at an industrial scale at all three of the papers at the time and that is without a doubt.”

He added: “To have a decision against me – and any of the other people – given that Mirror Group has accepted hacking, yes I would feel some injustice if it wasn’t accepted.”

Distress

The Duke appeared determined to press upon the judge how much distress the various Mirror stories had caused him.

He said it had been distressing to go through the stories with his legal team, to go through the court process and also to give evidence.

Mr Green asked the Duke repeatedly whether he could remember when he first read the various articles.

Harry could rarely remember, frequently suggesting that his attention had only been drawn to them when preparing his legal claim.

He told the court: “If that is to suggest that the distress was somehow reduced it wasn’t.. it hasn’t been.”

The Duke was particularly animated when describing how a paparazzi agency, Ikon, had “stalked and harassed” him for more than a decade.

One story that caused particular anguish concerned his split with former girlfriend Chelsy Davy, which appeared under the headline “Hooray Harry’s dumped”.

The Duke said it “was hurtful to say the least, that such a private moment was turned into a bit of a laugh”.

“The headline seems to suggest they were celebrating that I had broken up with my girlfriend.”

Mr Green appeared incredulous that he had misinterpreted the line.

“You’re not suggesting that ‘Hooray Harry’ was a reference to celebrating that you were being dumped, are you?” he asked.

“It’s not celebrating the demise of your relationship.”

After a day and a half in the witness box under the watchful gaze of the world’s media, Mr Sherborne asked his client how it had made him feel.

There was a long pause before the Duke responded. When he did, he appeared to be fighting back tears.

“It’s a lot,” he said.

Public interest

One of the stories in question concerned the fact that the Duke had delayed his entry to Sandhurst following a knee injury.

The article, published in The People in May 2005, said that fellow cadets were concerned he was given “preferential treatment” by being let off “gruelling marches”.

The court heard that Clarence House had issued a statement about the injury several months earlier, which included a quote from Harry.

The barrister asked if the Duke stood by the claim made in his witness statement that he wasn’t “going around discussing any medical issues or injuries”.

He replied: “Yes, it is entirely accurate.”

Mr Green then turned to an article published in the Independent on the same day and asked the Duke if he accepted there was a degree of public interest in a story about him getting preferential treatment.

Harry replied: “No, I do not.

“I don’t believe it affected the wellbeing of society.”

What then, did he consider would be a legitimate public interest story about him?

The Duke said he would be speculating.

“Could you speculate?” Mr Green asked.

“A life-threatening injury?” he replied. “I’m sure there are others.”

Chelsy Davy

The Duke denied that his ex-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, believed he had “loved the Army more than her”.

He denied “cavorting” with Astrid Harbord, a PR executive, in a box at Twickenham and addressed claims that Ms Davy was angry following his visit to a London strip club.

Harry said it was “factually incorrect actually” that “one of the girls who had been asked to dance for him at Spearmint Rhino was a “tall, statuesque blonde who bears more than a passing reference to Prince Harry’s girlfriend Chelsy Davy”.

He told the court that he once found a tracking device on Ms Davy’s car in South Africa and that his close friend and one-time aide, Mark Dyer, had also found a tracking device on his car.

He told the court in relation to Ms Davy: “This is a past girlfriend who now has her own family and this process is as distressing for me as it is for her.”

Elsewhere, the Duke told the court that by a certain point “myself and Chelsy were not sharing anything with anyone” out of suspicion.

He said it was “very suspicious” the Mirror had Ms Davy’s phone number.

“I don’t believe she would give Mirror Group or any journalist her number,” he said.

The Duke was also asked about a “short story” describing how he had dropped off Ms Davy near Kensington Palace.

“[Photographers] were only there for pretty much emergencies or big moments of the Royal family, be it wedding, engagements, hospital visits, something like that,” he told the court.

“To know that a photographer was there, poised and waiting, is highly suspicious.”

Caroline Flack

The one story the Duke said he could remember clearly concerned his friendship with Caroline Flack, the late television presenter.

He said that the photographers who took shots of the pair in 2009 had “stalked and harassed us for well over a decade”, adding: “I say us because they picked on my brother also.”

In his witness statement, he referred to Ms Flack as “a friend of mine”, saying they met around 2009 and “attended a couple of social events together”.

He recalled being “shocked and livid” about the Mirror’s publication of the photographs, as it was clear to him that they had been “waiting” for the pair to arrive.

In Spare, the Duke wrote about how “relentless abuse at the hands of the press” had “finally broken” Ms Flack, who took her own life three years ago, aged 40.

He alleged in his witness statement that tabloid journalists had “blood” on their hands.

MGN continues to defend the litigation.