Elton John’s Husband David Furnish Called As Defense Witness In Kevin Spacey Trial

Elton John’s husband David Furnish has been called as a witness for the defense in the Kevin Spacey trial.

Furnish will appear via video link today from Monaco in the high-profile London trial, which is into its third week. He is the first high-profile witness to be called in Spacey’s defense. The Canadian filmmaker and advertising exec married Rocketman singer John in 2005.

Spacey’s defense started last week and the Academy Award-winner took to the stand for two days, during which he variously accused the four complainants of lying and over-exaggerating their claims, stating that one complainant did this for “money, money and then money.”

During the prior week, Spacey was accused by complainants of drugging one of them before performing a sex act on them, and grabbing a different person’s crotch “like a cobra.”

In January, Spacey pleaded not guilty to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. The two-time Academy Award winner also previously denied four further charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

He was granted unconditional bail before the trial began. The trial continues.

