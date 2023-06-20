What time is Elton John on stage at Glastonbury? Need to know info ahead of the festival

Elton John will headline Glastonbury for the first time this weekend (Getty Images)

Music legend Elton John is set to headline Glastonbury this weekend, in what will be his first performance at the festival.

Despite a career spanning more than 50 years, the Rocket Man singer has never been asked to play at the festival before.

The performance will be especially poignant as it will be John’s last live show.

Aged 76, the singer intends to retire from touring after his Glastonbury set.

So for the lucky ones attending — or those who will be watching from home — this is what we can expect from John’s performance.

What time is Elton John on stage at Glastonbury?

John will headline the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night (June 25) from 9pm until 11.05pm.

His set will follow Lil Nas X, Blondie, and Cat Stevens/Yusuf.

What songs will be on Elton John’s Glastonbury setlist?

The singer told BBC Radio 2 DJ Scott Mills that he would be mixing it up for his Glastonbury set.

Fans who have already seen him live on tour can expect a whole new show, John said. “I’ve got a different setlist to the tour, it’s going to be much different,” he said.

His hits include I’m Still Standing, Hold Me Closer, Rocket Man, and Your Song.

Will Elton John bring out a special guest?

John has suggested he will bring out other performers on stage, telling Mills: “I’ve got guests and I can’t tell you who they are, but it’s going to be wonderful. I’m really looking forward to it.”

He has previously collaborated with the likes of Dua Lipa (Cold Heart), Lil Nas X (One of Me), Years and Years (It’s a Sin), and Rina Sawayama (Chosen Family).

Lil Nas X and Rina Sawayama are both performing at the festival.

Who else is playing at Glastonbury?

While John is headlining on Sunday, Friday’s headliners include Arctic Monkeys and Royal Blood. Saturday’s headliners include Guns n’ Roses and Lizzo.

Lewis Capaldi, Maisie Peters, Rick Astley, and Sophie Ellis-Bextor will also play the Pyramid Stage.

On the Other Stage, Fred Again, Carly Rae Jepsen, Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, and Japanese Breakfast will perform.

For the full line-up, check out our guide to Glastonbury.