Elton John's ex-wife 'attempted suicide' after he said he wanted to leave her on honeymoon

Sir Elton John's ex-wife, Renate Blauel, tried to end her life during the couple's honeymoon, new court documents have revealed.

The claims have come to light as the German sound engineer - who was married to the Rocketman singer from 1984 to 1988 - launched a £3 million lawsuit against Sir Elton, alleging he broke the terms of their divorce deal.

Blauel, 67, claims she took an overdose of anti-anxiety medication after the star told her, "the marriage was not working and that he wanted her to leave," three days into their honeymoon in St Tropez in the South of France in 1984.

She has filed legal papers at the High Court in London objecting to the depiction of their marriage in Sir Elton's autobiography Me, and hit biopic movie Rocketman. A term of their divorce deal prevented either party from discussing the marriage publicly.

Sir Elton John denies knowing that ex-wife Renate Blauel had mental health problems.

The Don’t Go Breaking My Heart singer’s lawyers have denied breaching the divorce agreement, or causing “psychological harm”.

In response Blauel’s lawyer Adam Wolanski, said Sir Elton had prior knowledge of Blauel's struggles with "depression and anxiety", and that the condition was, "exacerbated by press interest in her and by publicity relating to her".

Legal documents cited her suicide attempt and a series of panic attacks during their marriage as evidence of this.

Another incident detailed related to a lunch Sir Elton and Blauel hosted for members of the Royal family "in or about 1985".

The papers stated: "During this visit, Princess Margaret asked the claimant about a painting belonging to the defendant. The claimant was unable to recall any details about the painting and this caused her to panic and become very anxious.

Elton John and Renate Blauel, pictured in 1985, both signed an agreement not to discuss their marriage after their divorce.

"She interrupted the defendant's conversation with the Queen Mother to ask for assistance before removing herself to another room.

"Although she did not explain to the defendant why she had done this, it must have been obvious to him that she had absented herself because of her anxiety."

Blauel lawsuit previously claimed Sir Elton's memoir and the Rocketman biopic had prompted renewed interest in their marriage, with one journalist "trying to locate her in her local village", causing her "great anxiety".

She claims she has spent thousands of pounds on therapy and treatment as a result.

Sir Elton's lawyer Jenny Afia responded: "Elton has always respected Renate's privacy and will continue to do so.

"It is well documented that their marriage was completely respectful and the relationship both Elton and Renate had after they divorced continued to be kind, respectful and honourable for the 30 years following."

Elton John is not married to David Furnish, his partner of over 25 years.

