Elton John's ex-wife 'attempted suicide' after he said he wanted to leave her on honeymoon

Sir Elton John's ex-wife, Renate Blauel, tried to end her life during the couple's honeymoon, new court documents have revealed.
The claims have come to light as the German sound engineer - who was married to the Rocketman singer from 1984 to 1988 - launched a £3 million lawsuit against Sir Elton, alleging he broke the terms of their divorce deal.
Blauel, 67, claims she took an overdose of anti-anxiety medication after the star told her, "the marriage was not working and that he wanted her to leave," three days into their honeymoon in St Tropez in the South of France in 1984.
Read more: Elton John announces new chapter for autobiography containing
She has filed legal papers at the High Court in London objecting to the depiction of their marriage in Sir Elton's autobiography Me, and hit biopic movie Rocketman. A term of their divorce deal prevented either party from discussing the marriage publicly.
The Don’t Go Breaking My Heart singer’s lawyers have denied breaching the divorce agreement, or causing “psychological harm”.
In response Blauel’s lawyer Adam Wolanski, said Sir Elton had prior knowledge of Blauel's struggles with "depression and anxiety", and that the condition was, "exacerbated by press interest in her and by publicity relating to her".
Legal documents cited her suicide attempt and a series of panic attacks during their marriage as evidence of this.
Another incident detailed related to a lunch Sir Elton and Blauel hosted for members of the Royal family "in or about 1985".
The papers stated: "During this visit, Princess Margaret asked the claimant about a painting belonging to the defendant. The claimant was unable to recall any details about the painting and this caused her to panic and become very anxious.
"She interrupted the defendant's conversation with the Queen Mother to ask for assistance before removing herself to another room.
"Although she did not explain to the defendant why she had done this, it must have been obvious to him that she had absented herself because of her anxiety."
Blauel lawsuit previously claimed Sir Elton's memoir and the Rocketman biopic had prompted renewed interest in their marriage, with one journalist "trying to locate her in her local village", causing her "great anxiety".
She claims she has spent thousands of pounds on therapy and treatment as a result.
Sir Elton's lawyer Jenny Afia responded: "Elton has always respected Renate's privacy and will continue to do so.
"It is well documented that their marriage was completely respectful and the relationship both Elton and Renate had after they divorced continued to be kind, respectful and honourable for the 30 years following."
Read more: Elton John announces postponement of 2020 tour dates
She added that she found it "baffling" that Blauel's case "centred around privacy when at every stage of these proceedings Renate has chosen to file these claims in the public domain...
"This only goes to show the true purpose of this claim which is to extract a large sum of money from Elton and tarnish his name publicly with falsehoods."
Rocketman details Sir Elton’s secret love affair with his manager and lover John Reid between 1970 and 1975. Reid continued to be his manager until 1998.
Though Sir Elton came out as bisexual to Rolling Stone magazine in 1976 he went on to marry Blauel in 1984. After they divorced in 1988 he said: “She was the classiest woman I’ve ever met, but it wasn’t meant to be. I was living a lie.”
Sir Elton has been with husband David Furnish, 57, for over 25 years and they are parents to sons Zachary, nine, and Elijah, seven.
For confidential emotional support at times of distress, contact The Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123 or emailing jo@samaritans.org.