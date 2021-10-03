Elton John and Dua Lipa challenging Ed Sheeran for top spot in the singles chart

Sir Elton John and Dua Lipa are challenging Ed Sheeran for the top spot in the UK singles chart.

Cold Heart (Pnau Remix) by Sir Elton and Lipa currently sits just 2,500 chart sales behind Sheeran track Shivers in the provisional Official Charts Company rankings.

Shivers was last week’s number one.

The official video for #ColdHeart with @DUALIPA (@pnau Remix) is out now 💙💙💙 This track is the culmination of a beautiful friendship with you Dua and I’m so happy we can now share it – I hope you all love it! pic.twitter.com/Dqm8AXyr19 — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 13, 2021

Bad Habits, another song by Sheeran, is third in the chart as things stand, while his track Visiting Hours is at number 16.

Love Nwantiti by CKay is currently fourth, followed by Glass Animals song Heat Waves in fifth.

Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever is also on course to return to the top 10 after rising two places to ninth.

The final rankings will be revealed on Friday.