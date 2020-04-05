Elton John Donates $1 Million to AIDS Foundation’s Coronavirus Emergency Fund

Click here to read the full article.

Elton John is launching a $1 million coronavirus emergency relief fund through his AIDS Foundation, he announced on Saturday.

“For almost 30 years, my foundation has prioritized the most vulnerable people to HIV to end the AIDS epidemic, and we’re committed to this during the COVID-19 crisis, too. Distributing medicines, testing and preventive treatment is not as simple as it was a few weeks ago. So, our new COVID-19 emergency fund will help frontline partners prepare for and respond to the pandemic and its effects on HIV prevention and care for the most marginalized communities,” he said in a video posted to his Twitter account.

Today, I’m proud to announce that my Foundation @EJAF is launching a $1million COVID-19 Emergency Fund to make sure that our frontline partners can respond to the effects of COVID-19 on HIV care for the most marginalised communities around the world. pic.twitter.com/g4wh9dnd3d — Elton John (@eltonofficial) April 4, 2020





The singer has already raised significant money during the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, he hosted a “Living Room Concert for America” featuring Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys and many other artists, to the tune of $8 million raised for coronavirus relief. Tim McGraw, the Backstreet Boys, Sam Smith, Dave Grohl, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes also performed during the live-streamed concert.

“We must keep up momentum or else the results could be disastrous for people living with HIV and other infectious diseases. We’re with you, we’re thinking of you and we will not leave anyone behind,” he said in the video.

