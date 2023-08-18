Elton John Has Dinner with Kevin Spacey 4 Weeks After Sexual Assault Trial Testimony

The actor recently faced charges of sexual assault involving four men from 2001 to 2013, but was found not guilty

Elton John continues to stand by Kevin Spacey.

TMZ reports that the music icon, 76, was seen out dining with the actor, 64, in France, four weeks after he gave testimony in Spacey’s recent sexual assault trial.

The two were with a group, also including John’s husband David Furnish, at La Petite Maison in Cannes.

Per TMZ, footage of their dinner was captured and shared by the musical group The Snugglers, who performed for their table.

The group posted a video of them serenading John, Spacey, and their dinner guests, confirming their identities. They captioned the post, “We had the chance to perform for those absolute legends : Sir @eltonjohn & @kevinspacey ! In this clip sir Elton is singing with us @lapetitemaison_nice ❤️🥰🤩 feeling blessed 😇.”

The former House of Cards star was on trial earlier this year in the U.K., where he faced 12 charges of sexual assault involving four men from 2001 to 2013. Spacey denied all charges, including but not limited to allegedly groping and forcing penetrative sex.

The trial, which began on June 30, concluded on July 26 after 12 hours of jury deliberation, according to BBC News. The actor was found not guilty of nine counts of alleged sexual assault in London's Southwark Crown Court, with the other initial charges struck out.

Speaking outside court following the verdict, Spacey said he was “humbled” by the jury's verdict, per BBC News.

The “Tiny Dancer” singer was among the key defense witnesses and testified on July 17. The musician appeared via video link from Monaco to give evidence in the trial.

According to the Associated Press, the performer was questioned about an allegation that Spacey aggressively grabbed a man's genitals while he was being driven to his “White Tie and Tiara” party in 2004 or 2005. The same day as John’s testimony, David Furnish also appeared as a defense witness regarding the claim.

When asked if he remembered the actor attending the event, the "Candle in the Wind" artist said, “Yes, because he arrived in white tie, he came on a private jet and came straight to the ball.”

Furnish, 60, claimed Spacey only attended one of the events, which raises funds for the Elton John AIDS Foundation, because he was only seen in photographs at one.

The Seven actor claimed to have attended the party only in 2001 and admitted to being “a big flirt.”

Spacey told the court, “It did not happen in a violent, aggressive, painful way. It was gentle … and it was, in my mind, romantic.”

Allegations against Oscar winner first arose in 2017 when Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp accused him of making a sexual advance on him when he was 14 years old. In the wake of the Rapp allegations, Spacey became subject to several other sexual misconduct cases.

In 2022, he was found not liable for battery in connection to Rapp's claims, concluding that there was insufficient evidence.



