Elton John Condemns DaBaby For ‘Fuelling Stigma’ Around HIV Following Comments Made At Live Show

Sir Elton John has spoken out against rapper DaBaby for fuelling “stigma and discrimination” with his comments about homosexuality and HIV.

DaBaby made the remarks while performing at a US festival, telling the audience to hold their phones in the air unless they had HIV or were gay men who had sex in car parks.

Sir Elton founded the Elton John AIDS Foundation charity in 1992.

He wrote on Instagram: “We’ve been shocked to read about the HIV misinformation and homophobic statements made at a recent DaBaby show.

“This fuels stigma and discrimination and is the opposite of what our world needs to fight the AIDS epidemic.”

He added: “HIV misinformation and homophobia have no place in the music industry.

“We must break down the stigma around HIV and not spread it. As musicians, it’s our job to bring people together.”

Following his performance at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami, DaBaby tweeted: “Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody.

“So my apologies. But the LGBT community… I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business.”

Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies 🙏🏾



But the LGBT community... I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business. — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) July 27, 2021

He reportedly told the crowd the incorrect claim that HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases kill within weeks.

Singer Dua Lipa, who has previously collaborated with DaBaby, also criticised his comments.

She wrote on Instagram: “I’m surprised and horrified at DaBaby’s comments.

“I really don’t recognise this as the person I worked with.”

She added: “We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

The rapper has also been dropped by online fashion retailer Boohoo, who he had a clothing deal with.

iIn a statement, the clothing company said: “BoohooMAN condemn the use of homophobic language and confirm we will no longer be working with DaBaby.

“Diversity and inclusion are part of the boohoo Groups DNA and we pride ourselves on representing the diverse customers we serve across the globe.

“We stand by and support the LGBTQ+ community, and do not tolerate any hate speech or discrimination in any form.”

