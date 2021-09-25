Elton John Calls for 'Love and Solidarity' During Global Citizen Live Performance in Paris

Elton John

Elton John used his iconic voice to plead for "love and solidarity" during his performance for Global Citizen Live.

The six-time Grammy Award winner, 74, treated the audience in Paris and viewers around the world to a performance of his 1972 single "Tiny Dancer" on Saturday at the base of the Eiffel Tower, before sharing some heartfelt words about the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I have spent most of my life fighting the AIDS pandemic, and we made great progress for two reasons: one, we've always followed the science, two, we've put our arms around everyone to make sure no one gets left behind," John said. "These same lessons apply equally to the COVID pandemic. While most here today have been vaccinated against COVID, only four percent in Africa are. We must not leave anyone behind."

He went on to urge people to donate to the Go Give One vaccine equity campaign by the WHO Foundation, as donations up to $1 million will be matched on Saturday. "Showing this love and solidarity for others during COVID, like we've done with AIDS, is how we'll make a better future," John added.

Global Citizen's 24-hour broadcast from cities around the world called on G7 countries and the European Union to share at least 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses with those most in need and to support calls for a waiver on COVID-19 vaccine intellectual property rights. The campaign also called on vaccine providers to share mRNA technology with the new World Health Organization-backed transfer hub based in South Africa.

John was previously honored at the Global Citizen Prize Awards in December with the Global Citizen Artist of the Year Prize for his tireless efforts to end the AIDS epidemic through the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

The Wonderful Crazy Night artist's signature colorful style was on display during Saturday's performance in a psychedelic green-on-green printed suit with a pair of pink-tinted sunglasses. He remained behind his piano as he serenaded the crowd with his beloved hits "Your Song" and "Rocketman" during the livestream event.

He previously announced the 30 final stops across North America and Europe on his Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour. After postponing the remaining shows last year amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, he will officially retire at the end of the tour.

John is also releasing his newest album The Lockdown Sessions on October 22, featuring collaborations with Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa, Stevie Wonder, Stevie Nicks, and more, which were recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic.