Elton John brands BBC Introducing cuts ‘a worrying step’ for up-and-coming artists

Elton John has branded the cuts affecting BBC Introducing “a worrying step” that shows a “neglect of musicians”.

At the beginning of 2023, the BBC confirmed plans to merge local Introducing shows across its network, which has led to a campaign to keep the existing structure to support up and coming musical talent.

In light of the cuts, John took to Instagram on Thursday to air his concerns about the move, writing: “BBC Introducing’s network and support of new music has been one of the best ways for emerging artists to get airplay and find listeners from local to national radio.

“After reading recent reports of cuts to certain services, I look forward to seeing the BBC make good on their promise to continue to support up-and-coming acts and not compromise the essence of BBC Introducing.

“To stop investing in the future of the UK’s influential music industry whilst cuts are being made to the creative sector across the board would be a worrying step and neglect of musicians who bring culture and capital to the UK at home and abroad.”

While Chic star Nile Roger described the network as “a true outlet to shine a positive light on some of our most creative talent” and the upcoming change as causing both emerging talent and local music scenes to “lose out”.

The Standard has contacted BBC for comment

In January, a collection of music organisations shared their “grave concerns” with the BBC over the future of the broadcaster’s platform to support up and coming musical talent, BBC Introducing.

In a letter to the BBC’s chairman, Richard Sharp, a group of representatives from organisations in the music industry asked for assurance that the BBC Introducing platform would be protected amid cuts to local BBC radio stations.

The representatives – including Mark Davyd, CEO of the Music Venue Trust, Jon Collins, CEO of LIVE and the CEO of the Association of Independent Music, Silvia Montello – wrote that BBC Introducing plays a “vital role” in the discovery and promotion of new and emerging artists.

The letter also referred to the initiative – which launched in 2007 as a dedicated resource for discovering and supporting unsigned artists – as “a prime example of what the BBC does best that no other broadcaster can do”.

AN OPEN LETTER TO RICHARD SHARP, CHAIR OF THE BBC BOARD



The Future of BBC Introducing



We are writing to you as a group of organisations that represent key stakeholders in the live music industry... pic.twitter.com/LivwpGObvh — Music Venue Trust (@musicvenuetrust) January 17, 2023

The BBC Introducing platform has previously helped launch the careers of the likes of George Ezra, Ed Sheeran and Florence + the Machine.

The broadcaster also plans for local radio stations to share more content and broadcast less programming unique to their areas. Proposals confirmed by BBC include the loss of 48 jobs across local staffing in England, amounting to a total reduction of 2%.

The plans will see local programming restricted to weekdays before 2pm and the BBC will produce 18 afternoon programmes across England that will be shared between its 39 stations.

Ten local programmes will then be shared between 6pm and 10pm on weekdays, all day on Saturday and on Sunday mornings, serving areas broadly mirroring existing local TV areas

The proposals come as part of the BBC’s new strategy, announced last May, to create a “modern, digital-led” broadcaster.

