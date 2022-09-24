Elton John blown away playing concert on White House lawn: 'This is probably the icing on the cake'

Bryan Alexander, USA TODAY
·2 min read

There was Crocodile Rockin' on the White House South Lawn.

Even rocker Elton John was blown away by the glamorous setting in front of the White House on Friday night, with President Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden in attendance.

"I don't know what to say, what a dump," John, 75, joked as he took the stage with a lit-up White House in the background, before getting serious. "I've played in some beautiful places before, but this is probably the icing on the cake."

John swung by South Lawn for a show called “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme,” a reference to a poem by Irish Nobel laureate Seamus Heaney that President Joe Biden often quotes.

A giant open-air tent and stage were set up on the White House lawn for the show. The 2,000-person guest list included teachers, nurses, frontline workers and LGBTQ advocates, plus civil rights advocate Ruby Bridges and Jeanne White-Ginder, an AIDS activist and mother of Ryan White, who died from AIDS-related complications in 1990. Former first lady Laura Bush was also in attendance.

Elton John: Remembers Queen Elizabeth II during his last Toronto concert

British singer Elton John performs during &quot;A Night When Hope and History Rhyme&quot; at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 23.
British singer Elton John performs during "A Night When Hope and History Rhyme" at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 23.

Jill Biden introduced President Biden, calling him a "huge fan who also happens to be the President of the United States"

Biden praised John for his music, thanking him for "raising the soul of our nation" and for the singer's philanthropic work for HIV/AIDs.

“Seamus Heaney once wrote, and I quote, ‘Once in a lifetime, the longed-for tidal wave of justice can rise up, and hope and history rhyme," Biden said. "Throughout his incredible career, Sir Elton John has been that tidal wave, a tidal wave to help people rise up and make hope and history rhyme.”

During the set, John praised Ryan White, saying he got sober six months after the teen died. John dedicated "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" to White.

"Ryan, you saved my life, thank you so much," said John.

John played "Crocodile Rock" in the set, a favorite song of Biden's.

British singer Elton John performs during &quot;A Night When Hope and History Rhyme&quot; at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 23.
British singer Elton John performs during "A Night When Hope and History Rhyme" at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 23.

Biden wrote in 2017 memoir "Promise Me, Dad" about singing "Crocodile Rock" to his two young boys as he drove them to school, and again later to son Beau before he died of cancer at age 46.

"I started singing the lyrics to Beau, quietly, so just the two of us could hear it,” Biden wrote. “Beau didn’t open his eyes, but I could see through my own tears that he was smiling."

At the end of the show Biden surprised John with the National Humanities Medal for his songbook and his long legacy of advocacy.

John admitted to be blown away by the evening and the medal, saying, "I will treasure this so much."

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Elton calls President Biden's White House concert 'icing on the cake'

Latest Stories

  • The Bizarre Legal Feud Brewing Between King Charles’ Tailor and a Famed NYC Lawyer

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyThe new King of England’s longtime favorite tailor is facing a suit of the legal kind filed by the real life model for the street smart New York attorney in Tom Wolfe’s novel Bonfire of the Vanities. In a civil complaint filed on Sept. 20 in Manhattan Supreme Court, Ed Hayes says that as a minority owner of Anderson & Sheppard of London, he has come to suspect the company fails to collect sales tax in New York and elsewhere in America. Ha

  • Rocketman at the White House: Bidens host Elton John for South Lawn soiree

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and about 2,000 fans on Friday basked in a performance at the White House by musical legend and activist Elton John, who is on a lengthy farewell tour in the United States. The British superstar performed hit songs such as "Rocketman," "Your Song" and "Tiny Dancer" from the South Lawn, singing and playing piano in an open air structure set up for the performance, which at one point moved Biden to tears. "Like so many Americans, our family loves his music," Biden said when introducing the singer.

  • Belarus opposition says fate of country, Ukraine intertwined

    UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The fate of Belarus and Ukraine are “interconnected,” and both countries must fight together to safeguard their very existence because Russia doesn’t view them as independent sovereign states, Belarus' opposition leader said Friday. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who fled to Lithuania after Russian ally Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory in disputed August 2020 elections that many thought she won, said in an interview with The Associated Press that Belarus and Ukraine were onc

  • Elton John playing White House lawn as part of farewell tour

    Elton John is all-in on a plan to perform at the White House as part of what he says is his final concert tour

  • Joe Biden Hits Another Year-High Approval Rating In New Poll, Thanks To Women

    Since July, women voters’ approval of Biden in the Emerson College survey has jumped 10 percentage points, from 39% to 49%.

  • Jill Biden honors Jacqueline Kennedy's preservation legacy

    First lady Jill Biden paid tribute Friday to Jacqueline Kennedy, a predecessor 60 years ago, for her pivotal role in preventing the teardown of historic buildings on iconic Lafayette Square near the White House. Biden helped the White House Historical Association, an organization that Kennedy helped spearhead, unveil a medallion of the former first lady, designed by American artist Chas Fagan in front of the association’s office on the square. The wife of President John F. Kennedy is widely credited with ushering in an emphasis on historic preservation at the White House during her 1,036 days as first lady.

  • Ukraine war: US says it takes Putin nuclear threat seriously

    Russia is "irresponsible" to threaten using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, a top US official tells the BBC.

  • Former NATO commander says he's not losing 'a lot of sleep' over Putin's nuclear threats as the Russian leader ups the ante in Ukraine

    Putin threatened nuclear force as he announced mobilization plans, moves widely seen as a desperate play as the Russian leader's army stumbles.

  • Solomons 'unfairly targeted' since recognizing China, its president tells U.N

    The prime minister of the Solomon Islands complained on Friday that his country had been subjected to "a barrage of unwarranted and misplaced criticisms, misinformation and intimidation" since formalizing diplomatic relations with China in 2019. In an address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Manasseh Damukana Sogavare said the Solomons had been "unfairly targeted" and "vilified" in the media. The Solomons formerly had diplomatic relations with Chinese-claimed, self-governed Taiwan, but switched recognition to Beijing in 2019.

  • Biden Vows ‘Ironclad’ Defense of Philippines in Marcos Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden reaffirmed the United States’ “ironclad commitment to the defense of the Philippines” during his meeting with counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in New York.Most Read from BloombergBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekRisk Assets Crushed With Few Signs Drama Is Over: Markets WrapJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes Larry Summers Warns Pound May Tumble Below $1 on ‘Naive’ UK PoliciesUnless Rents Rise,

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund

    Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund. In a letter to MP Peter Julian obtained by The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith provided a breakdown of how registration and insurance fees are allocated. General liability insurance ($8.90), director's and officers insurance ($2) and safety/admin ($2.75) are allocated to the National Equity Fund and make up $13.65 of the $20.

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens