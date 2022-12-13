Else Nutrition’s Kids Shakes Fastest Growing “Infant Formula & Toddler Nutrition Drink” in Natural Channel in 2022

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.
·3 min read
  • Else Nutrition Plant Protein Nutritional Vanilla Shake for Kids was recognized as the fastest-growing product in the “Infant Formula & Toddler Nutrition Drink” category by retailer data aggregator SPINS during the last 52 weeks.

  • The second fastest-growing product was Else Cocoa Kids Shake.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company"), announces that the two highest average weekly dollars sold products in the Natural Channel according to SPINS retail data aggregator are both Else Nutrition Kids Shakes. The Else Vanilla flavor Plant Protein Nutritional Kids Shake has been the fastest-growing product amongst natural retailers over the last fifty-two weeks, with the second most popular product being the Else Nutrition Cocoa flavor shakes. The Else Nutrition products placed first and second ahead of all other competitors in the category sold within the Natural Channel.

“The Infant Formula and Toddler Nutrition category is very competitive and one where we truly bring a unique offering. The performance of Else Nutritional Kids Shakes amongst natural retailers is a clear endorsement that Else Nutrition’s plant-based products for children are loved by parents,” said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO, and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. “The Kids line is one of our new product offerings launched after our successful Toddler range, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see that parents value it as part of their children’s daily routines for clean, minimally processed nutrition.”

The Infant Formula and Toddler Drink category is one of the fastest-growing categories in the Natural Channel, with plant-based brands leading the growth. Else Nutrition Kids Shakes have consistently outperformed other plant-based products in the category showing that natural customers love the product.

For more information, visit: www.elsenutrition.com or follow Else Nutrition on LinkedIn

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly-traded company, listed on TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the OTCQX board in the US under the trading symbol BABYF and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents and gained national retailer support from Sprouts Farmers Market, and achieved rapid sales growth. Else became the #1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category. It recently won the 'Best Dairy Alternative' Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo and was a Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category.

