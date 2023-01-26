Who else has classified documents?

The National Archives asked former presidents to look for any sensitive documents they still have. Five former Memphis police officers were charged with murder. And Earth's inner core may have stopped spinning, a new study suggests.

National Archives asks ex-presidents, VPs to look for docs

The National Archives on Thursday asked former presidents and vice presidents and their offices – dating back to the Ronald Reagan administration – to look for any sensitive and potentially top-secret material they might have, according to a source familiar with the matter. Many of those former top White House officials already have indicated that they do not believe they possessed any classified documents, after reports that President Joe Biden had such documents in his personal possession from his time as vice president in the Barack Obama administration. Former President Donald Trump and, more recently, his vice president, Mike Pence, also have been found to have such documents, despite federal statutes requiring that they be given to the National Archives and Records Administration. Read more about the request.

Do more former presidents have classified documents? USA TODAY asked them.

The north face of the Archives of the United States on March 11, 2019, in Washington.

Five ex-police officers charged with murder in Tyre Nichols' death

Five former Memphis police officers involved in a traffic stop that preceded the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols have been arrested, records show. The former officers have each been charged with one count of second-degree murder and aggravated assault-acting in concert, among other charges, records show. They were fired on Jan. 20 and accused of violating department policy during the stop of Nichols. Nichols was pulled over on Jan. 7 and after two "confrontations" with officers, he "complained of a shortness of breath," according to an initial statement from police. He was hospitalized in critical condition and died on Jan.10. Memphis police have not explained what happened during the "confrontations" and have not yet publicly released video of the stop. Read more.

Federal officials: Civil rights investigation opened in death of Tyre Nichols.

Jamal Dupree, brother of Tyre Nichols, speaks during Nichols' funeral service on Jan. 17 in Memphis, Tenn. Five Memphis police officers have been fired and charged with second-degree murder in Nichols' death.

Another winter storm looms

As a winter storm that trekked across the country and brought snowflakes from New Mexico to Maine continues heading east, the U.S. on Thursday can expect weather conditions ranging from harsh winds to air stagnation – and yes, more snow. On the West Coast, a wind advisory will stretch across swaths of Southern California, while parts of the Northwest are under an air stagnation advisory that could impact people with respiratory conditions. Meanwhile, meteorologists are tracking the next winter storm that could hit the U.S. after brewing in Canada. See the latest weather updates.

Alex Brooks, part of a snow survey team, skis above the North Fork of Sun River in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest in Montana.

Companies linked to Rep. Santos draw scrutiny

Companies affiliated with Congressman George Santos have drawn scrutiny from lawmakers, regulators, and experts as the newly elected Republican faces increasing political pressure to step down for lying about his background. Santos has been under fire for inventing key parts of his education and work history, and building significant wealth virtually overnight that he may have used to finance his campaign. Santos' most recent professional history also leads back to a fund that federal regulators called a Ponzi scheme in a 2021 lawsuit for using new investor money to pay back previous investors. Here's what we know.

Speaker McCarthy: Santos will be removed from Congress if ethics probe finds he broke law.

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday.

Has Earth's inner core stopped spinning?

Earth's inner core may have stopped turning and could go into reverse, according to a study published this week. The planet's inner core rests 3,200 miles below the crust, separated from the mantle by the liquid outer core which allows the inner core to rotate at a different speed from the planet's rotation. Researchers studied seismic waves from repeating earthquakes that have passed through the Earth’s inner core over the last six decades to infer how fast the inner core is spinning, Xiaodong Song and Yi Yang of China's Peking University published Monday in the journal Nature Geoscience. The study's authors said they found that the inner core's rotation "came to near halt around 2009 and then turned in an opposite direction." Since then, the authors said, seismic records – which previously changed over time, showed little difference. Learn more about the study.

