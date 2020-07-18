Elsa Pataky Birthday Special: Charming Red Carpet Appearances by the Fast Five Actress From Our List of Favourites (View Pics)

It's Elsa Pataky's birthday today and we are finding the right words to wish her the same in Spanish. Chris Hemsworth's darling wife who is also a popular model is known for displaying her charm on the red carpet. She prefers blending her poise with something that's goofy - that's probably her way of saying that she's enjoying her time and not simply posing for the paparazzi. Elsa's red carpet moments have always been terrific. From twinning with hubby in Gucci to having her own moment in Zac Posen, Pataky sure knows how to pick the most stunning ensemble for any occasion.

Elsa's personal styling is a mix of everything that's elegant, simple and charming. She rarely prefers picking an edgy outfit and even her maternity wardrobe always emphasised on the importance of simplicity. A star wife who has her own allure and panache to take note of, Elsa's certainly a powerful name in the world of fashion. For someone who has a knack of detailing and loves putting her best fashion foot forward, all time, every time, she's surely on our list of Hollywood's best-dressed celebs.

As the pretty woman gets ready to cut her birthday cake, we pick some of her best red carpet looks till date. Check them out.

Elsa Pataky (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Elsa's equally adored her hubby, the mighty Thor who's now fan-favourite. Her appearances are bookmarked and her attempts are noticed. While her adorable chemistry with Hemsworth has always been admired, her ravishing outings and styling endeavours have found a special place in our hearts forever. Here's raising a toast to the fashionista that she is. Happy Birthday, Elsa!