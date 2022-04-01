ElonBank, an Auto-staking, Auto-Compounding and Auto-Liquidity Token

Bucharest, Romania, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElonBank is a groundbreaking financial protocol that includes mechanisms for auto-staking, auto-compounding, and auto-liquidity. Users receive the highest APY (400,977%) in the market simply by purchasing and holding ElonBank.





ElonBank offers automated staking and compounding, as well as the market's highest Fixed APY of 400,977% for the first 12 months. The team has identified the following critical aspects to support this interest rate and consistent financial development for our investors:



ElonBank Reserves - The ElonBank Reserves hold 5% of all trading fees, which helps to maintain and back the staking rewards by ensuring market stability. When required, this money will be utilized for Buyback and Burn events.





Investor-Friendly Approach - Regardless of your investment level, you will begin to get your interest yield into your wallet after you purchase the token, and it will be compounded automatically for the next rebase.





Highest Fixed APY - In the first 12 months, ElonBank pays out 400,977%, which is the highest APY in the market. The interest rate will be set at 0.96% each day after the first 12 months.





Fast Interest Distribution - ElonBank rewards each holder every 15 minutes, or 96 times per day, making it one of the quickest auto-compounding mechanisms in the world.





Auto Token Burn - The deflationary process will burn 2.5% of each and every transaction, allowing ElonBank to retain the highest APY accessible on the market.

By maintaining a steady 0.02368% rebase rate given to all ElonBank holders every 15 minutes, the aforementioned features will assist ElonBank achieve price stability and long-term viability of the enterprise.

How to Auto-Stake?

You receive rebase incentives as interest payments straight into your wallet by just purchasing and holding ElonBank token in your wallet. Every 15 minutes, your tokens will rise.

ElonBank's Positive Rebase formula allows token distribution to be paid directly proportionate to epoch rebase incentives, which are worth 0.02368% of the entire number of ElonBank Tokens stored in your wallet every 15 minute epoch period. All ElonBank holders receive rebase incentives once per EPOCH (15 minute rebase time).

ElonBank holders will get an annual compound interest of 400,977% in Year 1 without having to move their tokens from their wallet.

Interest Cycle

We have specified two separate interest rates that will provide ElonBank token holders with continuing compound interest in perpetuity in order to preserve sustainability and future growth.

Each Interest Cycle is 15 minutes in length and is referred to as an EPOCH.

There are 35,040 EPOCH's in 1 year.

EPOCH 1 - 35,040: 0.02368% every EPOCH (First 12 Months)

EPOCH > 35,040: 0.01%

Learn more about our project on our official documentation website: https://docs.elonbank.io/

Benefits by investing in ElonBank:

Audit done

Liquidity locked for 1 YEAR

Burning tokens to a dead contract

Interest is paid every 15 Minutes

High Fixed %APY – 400,977%

Automatically staked and compounded.

CA: 0xD5f363F83b36E10e8a823166b992c0bDc3deDE2C

Website: https://www.elonbank.io/

Whitepaper: https://docs.elonbank.io/

Audit: https://shorturl.at/hlxNR

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/37fFsDFzNf

Telegram: https://t.me/elonbankbscglobal

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ElonBankBSC

Media contact

Company name - Elonbank

Contact name - Vlad Gerg

Website - elonbank.io







CONTACT: contact@elonbank.io



