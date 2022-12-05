Elon Musk's 'Twitter files': Emails reveal internal struggle on handling of Hunter Biden laptop

Joey Garrison, Bailey Schulz and Jessica Guynn, USA TODAY
·7 min read

WASHINGTON — Elon Musk promoted a series of tweets Friday that shows Twitter executives struggled with handling tweets surrounding a report on Hunter Biden's laptop before the 2020 presidential election as the company took steps to block it.

"This will be awesome," Musk, CEO of Twitter, wrote before the release of what he billed "The Twitter files" – a lengthy Twitter thread by journalist Matt Taibbi detailing internal documents that Musk apparently fed Taibbi.

Musk, who last month urged his followers to vote for Republicans, seemed to push the material to expose what he claims is the political left's grip over Big Tech.

Taibbi said he had to "agree to certain conditions" to report on the story but did not disclose what they were. USA TODAY was unable to verify the authenticity of screenshots of emails and other documents that form the bulk of Taibbi's reporting. The White House declined to comment.

The emails focus on the debate within Twitter whether censoring tweets promoting a 2020 New York Post story on Hunter Biden's laptop was the right call. The Post story provided sensitive information that news organizations including USA TODAY could not verify at the time.

Biden, his allies and former intelligence officials said the story was likely Russian disinformation. However, then- Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said the emails targeting the younger Biden weren't connected, even as federal authorities continued to review whether the material was part of such a campaign.

According to Taibbi, Twitter blocked tweets from former Trump administration officials publicizing the article prompting them to contact and admonish the company for its actions. Meanwhile, members of Biden's campaign reported specific tweets to Twitter and requested they be blocked.

USA TODAY has since verified the contents of the reported tweets by the Biden campaign through open-access tools and found they were pornographic in nature or alluded to Hunter Biden's sexual activities.

Here's what the documents show – and what they don't:

Biden campaign flagged tweets in lead-up to the election

  • Taibbi's report reveals requests from President Joe Biden's campaign in the days before the 2020 election for Twitter to remove tweets the campaign flagged.  An email from a Twitter employee dated Oct. 24, 2020 includes six links to tweets. “More to review from the Biden team," the employee wrote. Another Twitter worker replied, "Handled these."

  • Taibbi goes on to write, "Requests from both Donald Trump's White House and the Biden campaign were received and honored." He does not provide examples of tweets the Trump team flagged to Twitter.

Elon Musk and Apple: Elon Musk says he met with Apple's Tim Cook, issue with Twitter 'resolved'

Do Facebook and Google censor conservati: Trump, Republicans bet claims they do will rally GOP base in 2022

  • Taibbi argues "this system wasn't balanced" because he says the majority of Twitter's employees are Democrats. To make that case, he pointed to the Twitter team's significantly greater campaign contributions to Democrats over Republicans.

  • Notably, Taibbi's reporting does not show the Biden campaign flagging the 2020 New York Post report that first revealed the existence of Hunter Biden's laptop.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk, seen here at the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022.
Twitter CEO Elon Musk, seen here at the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022.

'Caution is warranted': Twitter debated what to do about New York Post story

  • Twitter removed links to tweets linking to the story, marked them as "unsafe" and blocked the ability to send the story in direct messages. The Twitter team said the Hunter Biden laptop material fell under its "hacked materials policy."

  • But some at Twitter raised concerns. “I'm struggling to understand the policy basis for marking this as unsafe," Trenton Kennedy, a Twitter communications official wrote in an email. Kennedy advised that the company say it is "waiting to understand" whether the New York Post story is the result of hacked material.

  • "Can we truthfully claim that this is part of the policy?” Brandon Borrman, former vice president of global communications asked in an email. Jim Baker, deputy general counsel for Twitter, replied that "caution is warranted" because it is "reasonable to assume" that materials reported in the story were hacked.

  • A Democratic congressman, Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., whose district includes Silicon Valley, reached out to a top Twitter executive with concerns the decision to block the story violated "1st Amendment principles."

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, on a reintroduction of a resolution to end U.S. support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen.
Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, on a reintroduction of a resolution to end U.S. support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen.

Fact check: Claims that Hunter Biden received $3.5M from Russia are unproven, lack context

'A Twitter circus show,' analysts say

Since his $44 billion takeover of Twitter at the end of October, Musk has been trying to find a way to bring more money in.

In November, Twitter briefly offered verified checks through an $8-per-month “Twitter Blue” subscription and has discussed other ways to attract advertisers such as relaunching the short-form video platform Vine. Musk has also gutted the staff through mass layoffs.

The financial pressures come after Musk saddled Twitter with $13 billion in debt to finance the deal, meaning the company must pay more than $1 billion annually in interest alone, the New York Times reported.

Neuralink: Elon Musk's Neuralink wants people to control computers with their minds. How close are they?

Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives calls Taibbi’s Twitter thread a “Twitter circus show,” with Musk using his new ownership and his showmanship to create as much political noise as possible to drum up engagement on the platform which has foundered in recent years.

“At the end of the day, there are 44 billion reasons that Musk needs to increase engagement on Twitter. This will go down as the most overpaid M&A transaction in the history of tech, and I think Musk realizes the challenges ahead.”

Jared Holt, senior research manager at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, wrote that it’s common practice for political campaigns to complain to social media companies and that Taibbi offered no evidence that Twitter gave the Biden campaign special treatment. “We already know that major social media companies debate internally about their moderation policies and are inconsistent with applying their decisions,” he wrote. “So, what is exactly new about Taibbi's revelations? I would argue almost nothing, so far.”

Musk's political views shift to the right

Musk’s push to bring the Biden story back in the spotlight comes after the billionaire has shown signs of aligning more closely with the political right.

On Nov. 7, Musk tweeted a recommendation to vote for a Republican Congress in the midterms, “given that the Presidency is Democratic.” He went on to say that he agrees “with some of the Democrat and some of the Republican policies, but not all.”

In a Nov. 25 tweet, Musk confirmed that he would support Ron DeSantis, a Republican, in 2024. In May, he acknowledged that he had previously voted Democratic but now believed it to be "the party of division & hate."

Twitter has also invited right-wing accounts back onto the platform under Musk, including former president Donald Trump. Trump later was banned from the platform in Jan. 2021 due to risks he would incite further violence following the Jan. 6 attack on the capitol by his support. 

What politicians are saying and what could be next

  • Republicans seized on the material as proof Twitter sought to hide a story unfavorable to Biden ahead of the election. “We're learning in real-time how Twitter colluded to silence the truth about Hunter Biden's laptop just days before the 2020 presidential election,” House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said. He vowed Republicans will “get answers for the American people” when they take control of the House next year.

  • Democrats said there was no story. “Here is the BIG REVEAL,” U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif. “Twitter got complaints from lots of folks, including the Biden campaign, the Trump White House and your cousin’s friend. Sometimes Twitter listened and sometimes it didn’t.”

Is Elon Musk's Twitter more conservative: Marjorie Taylor Greene, other GOP stars win big

President Joe Biden's son Hunter is in the spotlight for his business dealings with Ukraine and China.
President Joe Biden's son Hunter is in the spotlight for his business dealings with Ukraine and China.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Elon Musk and Matt Taibbi release Twitter docs on Hunter Biden tapes

Latest Stories

  • Trump Calls For 'Termination' Of Constitution Over Elon Musk's 'Twitter Files' Leak

    The social media platform's new CEO appears to have allowed messages sent between the company's past executives to be released.

  • Elon Musk Says He’s ‘Hardly Read Any’ of the Twitter Files, Has Given Bari Weiss Access to Work on Rollout

    The Twitter CEO said he's been busy "getting Twitter healthy and fixing engineering" during a Twitter Spaces Q&A

  • Trevor Noah Explains The 1 Word The Royals Should Avoid After Racism Controversy

    A Buckingham Palace aide resigned this week after a British Black charity founder claimed she asked her where she "really" came from.

  • Here’s Why You Need to Get Hated on Twitter

    Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/GettyWith all of the news about Twitter following Elon Musk’s purchase and peculiar actions as CEO, a common question in the Twitterverse has been—“is everyone else losing followers?”Since its inception, a primary goal of Twitter has been to attract followers as yet another measure of success in the modern quantocracy. But is more always merrier?One way to answer this question is to ask not how to attract followers—but how to repel them. The eas

  • George Osborne holding secret negotiations with Greece over Elgin Marbles

    The negotiations between the former chancellor and Kyriakos Mitsotakis have reportedly been taking place since November 2021.

  • Argentina-Mexico is Most-Watched World Cup Group Stage Match In U.S. Spanish-Language TV History

    Across 13 days and 48 Group Stage matches, Spanish-language coverage of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 has averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 2.07 million viewers across Telemundo, Universo, Peacock, and Telemundo streaming platforms, up 5% vs. the 2018 tournament (1.97 million). Telemundo is the exclusive Spanish-language media rights holder to the FIFA World […]

  • 'What a stress-saver!' Amazon shoppers rave about these holiday decor organizers — and they're up to 35% off, today only

    Save big on storage for your wrapping paper, ornaments, lights and more.

  • 'Comfy town': 11,000+ Amazon shoppers love these sweatpants and they're on sale for $25

    These super-soft, breathable pants are super-flattering and come in 43 gorgeous colors and prints.

  • Heyward brothers lead Steelers to 19-16 win over Falcons

    After a morning trip to their father's grave, Cameron and Connor Heyward played an inspired role in Pittsburgh's first winning streak of the season. Connor hauled in the first touchdown of the rookie tight end's NFL career, Cameron anchored a defense that allowed only a single touchdown, and the Steelers made it two victories in a row by holding off the Atlanta Falcons 19-16 Sunday. After a bout with cancer, he died at the age of just 39 and is buried in suburban Atlanta.

  • Cadre Holdings' (NYSE:CDRE) investors will be pleased with their respectable 30% return over the last year

    It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Cadre Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:CDRE ) share price down 14% in the...

  • Russia rejects $60-a-barrel cap on its oil, warns of cutoffs

    Russian authorities rejected a price cap on the country's oil set by Ukraine’s Western supporters and threatened Saturday to stop supplying the nations that endorsed it. Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan, the United States and the 27-nation European Union agreed Friday to cap what they would pay for Russian oil at $60-per-barrel. The limit is set to take effect Monday, along with an EU embargo on Russian oil shipped by sea.

  • White nationalist Nick Fuentes reportedly involved in In-N-Out food fight in Hollywood

    Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist working on Kanye West's 2024 presidential campaign, threw a drink at an In-N-Out Burger in Hollywood, according to video.

  • Canada's game vs. Morocco at World Cup means 'conflicting emotions' for this N.W.T. man

    Younes Oudghough says he had one wish, ahead of this year's men's soccer World Cup: that he wouldn't have to choose a side between his two favourite teams. "I told my friends, I told them I just don't want Canada and Morocco being in the same group because I'm going to have a brain aneurysm thinking about [it]," the Yellowknife man said. "So much conflicting emotions." Oudghough didn't exactly get his wish, and nor did he have a brain aneurysm. He'll be up early on Thursday morning to watch the

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Canada scores milestones with each of its two goals at World Cup in Qatar

    DOHA, Qatar — Canada made history in Qatar with its first-ever goal at the men's World Cup. And it turns out its only other goal was also a milestone, albeit one scored by an opponent. FIFA says the own goal by Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd was the 100th of the tournament. It came in the 40th minute at Al Thumama Stadium on Thursday with the Canadian men trailing 2-0. Canadian wingback Sam Adekugbe beat a Moroccan defender down the left flank and put a ball in on goal that deflected off Aguerd's

  • Varlamov makes 21 saves as Islanders blank Blackhawks 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Martin, Zach Parise and Brock Nelson scored second-period goals and Semyon Varlamov made 21 saves as the New York Islanders downed the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Sunday night. The Islanders fired 40 shots at Blackhawks netminder Arvid Soderblom in snapping a two-game losing streak and improving to 9-4-0 at home. The Blackhawks had ended an eight-game losing streak on Friday, winning 5-2 over the Rangers. But Chicago generated minimal offensive chances against the Islanders an

  • Winnipeg Jets score 5-2 comeback win over visiting Anaheim Ducks

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness may have liked the final score, but the coach wasn't happy with the way the Winnipeg Jets started their 5-2 comeback victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. “It's just not right to start a game like that,” said Bowness, whose team was outshot 18-7 in the first period and was down 2-0 early in the second. “Listen, I'm the head coach so I'm responsible for the way we start and getting our team prepared. So that starts with me. The second thing is, I'm not a babysitter. Th

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Rodgers, Packers try to stop skid, extend streak over Bears

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers turned toward the crowd after scrambling for a dagger touchdown at Soldier Field last year and landed a verbal haymaker for good measure. “I still own you! I still own you!” he screamed. Rodgers will get a chance to show again that he still owns Chicago when the Green Bay Packers visit the Bears on Sunday. “WGN was one of the few channels we had on our TV, so I grew up watching Cubs games and Bulls games, so I’ve been a fan of Chicago sports for a while," h

  • Knicks snap 5-game home losing streak in win over Cavaliers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 23 points and the New York Knicks snapped a five-game home losing streak with a 92-81 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks never trailed in the contest as they held an opponent under 100 points for the first time this season. Julius Randle scored 18 points and RJ Barrett added 15 as New York held the Cavaliers to a season-low point total and field goal percentage of 34.9%. Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 23